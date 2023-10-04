How Did the City of Cumming Get Its Name?

Every so often, a town’s name will raise an eyebrow or elicit a smirk. And yes, let’s address the elephant in the room: Cumming certainly gets its fair share of double-takes. But behind every chuckle lies a tale worth telling.

From Heroic Beginnings

Let’s rewind to a time before the word was associated with innuendos. Cumming owes its distinguished name to Colonel William Cumming, a hero of the War of 1812. No kidding, the town was named with the utmost respect for a man who made a significant mark during his time.

It seems that back in the 19th century, the art of naming places after heroes was trending.

Who Was Colonel William Cumming

Col. Cumming was a prominent figure during his time. He was a Georgia native who served in the U.S. Army during the War of 1812 and later became a well-respected officer.

His dedication to his duty and his leadership qualities made him a revered individual, especially in the state of Georgia. Naming the city after him was not just a recognition of his military service but a testament to his lasting impact on the region.

Origin of the City

While the naming of Cumming is connected to Colonel Cumming, the broader history of Forsyth County, where the city is located, is intertwined with the Cherokee Nation. The lands of Forsyth County were originally Cherokee territories. However, following the discovery of gold in Georgia and the signing of the Indian Removal Act by President Andrew Jackson in 1830, the Cherokees were forced off their ancestral lands in a series of events known as the Trail of Tears.

In 1832, the land that would become Forsyth County was divided up in the Georgia Land Lotteries, drawing white settlers to the area. The influx of settlers led to the foundation of the city of Cumming in 1834.