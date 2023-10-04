18 Halloween Party Punch Recipes That Are Better Than Candy

What Halloween party is complete without a spooky, creepy and delicious punch? If you’re planning your Halloween party, besides Halloween games and figuring out the best group costume ideas, one thing you must have to amp up the atmosphere is a Halloween punch bowl recipe that will surely add to the fun.
From Magic Potion Punch and Goosebumps Punch, to Witches’ Brew Halloween Punch and Mother’s Ruin Punch, there are plenty of alcoholic drinks to prepare for your bewitching gatherings!
Here are 18 Halloween alcoholic punch bowl recipes to scare your guests. Browse through them, pick your favorite punch recipes, get ready for this year’s spooktacular party!
Halloween Party Punch Ideas
This Creepy Crawler Punch will be a hit with both the adults and kids this Halloween! Just add alcohol of choice.
Get the recipe: Creepy Crawler Halloween Punch
Give your holiday party a bit of an edge with this Mother’s Ruin punch!
Get the recipe: Mother’s Ruin Punch
This classic sherbet punch is the easiest, tastiest punch recipe ever and it’s sure to be a hit at your next party!
Get the recipe: Sherbet Halloween Punch
Spooky Halloween party punch is a fun drink to serve your guests at your Halloween Party. Scary ice sculptures make a chilling addition to this bloody delicious beverage.
Get the recipe: Spooky Halloween Party Punch
This spiked jolly rancher punch is perfect for a crowd and full of candy flavors without being too sweet!
Get the recipe: Spiked Jolly Rancher Punch
This orange creamsicle punch will be a tasty treat perfect for your Halloween Party.
Get the recipe: Orange Creamsicle Halloween Punch
A magical punch that fizzes and bubbles when you add the secret ingredient. Tastes delicious, too! Great for mad scientist and Halloween parties or just anytime you need a little magic.
Get the recipe: Magic Potion Punch
This goosebumps Halloween punch is an easy drink made with just four ingredients and it’s the perfect addition to Halloween parties too!
Get the recipe: Goosebumps Punch
This green non-alcoholic Halloween punch is the perfect Halloween potluck or witch-themed party recipe, especially for kids! It has key lime Sherbert, soda pop, chocolate cookie witch hats, marshmallow licorice brooms and candy eyes.
Get the recipe: Green Witch Halloween Punch
A super easy, spooky Halloween-themed punch that can be made with or without vodka to please ghouls of all ages.
Get the recipe: Sparkling Cranberry Orange Eyeball Punch
Adults and kids alike love this tasty Halloween Punch made with pineapple juice, orange juice, sprite and orange sherbet ice cream.
Get the recipe: Orange Sherbet Holiday Punch
What would Halloween be without a batch of Witches’ brew?
Get the recipe: Witches’ Brew Halloween Punch
Pomegranate ginger punch is a goblin brew perfect for your grown-up Halloween party. It packs a delicious punch—pun intended!
Get the recipe: Pomegranate Ginger Punch
What better way to entertain your guests than with a spooky pumpkin punch? Served, naturally, out of a creepy giant steaming pumpkin.
Get the recipe: Halloween Pumpkin Punch
A chilled lime and pineapple mixture that is bubbly and perfect for your next Halloween party!
Get the recipe: Witches’ Potion
This poison apple Halloween cocktail is so delicious, you don’t even know there is alcohol in it!
Get the recipe: Poison Apple Halloween Cocktail
This Witches’ Brew black sangria is tart, sweet and perfectly spooky! It’s made with tart cherry juice, pomegranates and a candied “blood” rim!
Get the recipe: Witches’ Brew Black Sangria
This spooky apple cider punch is going to be a hi at your Halloween party!
Get the recipe: Spooky Apple Cider Punch
