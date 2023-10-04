18 Halloween Party Punch Recipes That Are Better Than Candy

Parade

This Creepy Crawler Punch will be a hit with both the adults and kids this Halloween! Just add alcohol of choice.

Get the recipe: Creepy Crawler Halloween Punch

Parade

Give your holiday party a bit of an edge with this Mother’s Ruin punch!

Get the recipe: Mother’s Ruin Punch

Princess Pinky Girl

This classic sherbet punch is the easiest, tastiest punch recipe ever and it’s sure to be a hit at your next party!

Get the recipe: Sherbet Halloween Punch

Simply Happy Foodie

Spooky Halloween party punch is a fun drink to serve your guests at your Halloween Party. Scary ice sculptures make a chilling addition to this bloody delicious beverage.

Get the recipe: Spooky Halloween Party Punch

Sugar and Charm

This spiked jolly rancher punch is perfect for a crowd and full of candy flavors without being too sweet!

Get the recipe: Spiked Jolly Rancher Punch

Kelly Leigh Creates

This orange creamsicle punch will be a tasty treat perfect for your Halloween Party.

Get the recipe: Orange Creamsicle Halloween Punch

Bitz & Giggles

A magical punch that fizzes and bubbles when you add the secret ingredient. Tastes delicious, too! Great for mad scientist and Halloween parties or just anytime you need a little magic.

Get the recipe: Magic Potion Punch

Sugar and Soul

This goosebumps Halloween punch is an easy drink made with just four ingredients and it’s the perfect addition to Halloween parties too!

Get the recipe: Goosebumps Punch

Food Meanderings

This green non-alcoholic Halloween punch is the perfect Halloween potluck or witch-themed party recipe, especially for kids! It has key lime Sherbert, soda pop, chocolate cookie witch hats, marshmallow licorice brooms and candy eyes.

Get the recipe: Green Witch Halloween Punch

The Novice Chef

A super easy, spooky Halloween-themed punch that can be made with or without vodka to please ghouls of all ages.

Get the recipe: Sparkling Cranberry Orange Eyeball Punch

Lil’ Luna

Adults and kids alike love this tasty Halloween Punch made with pineapple juice, orange juice, sprite and orange sherbet ice cream.

Get the recipe: Orange Sherbet Holiday Punch

Jo Cooks

What would Halloween be without a batch of Witches’ brew?

Get the recipe: Witches’ Brew Halloween Punch

My Baking Addiction

Pomegranate ginger punch is a goblin brew perfect for your grown-up Halloween party. It packs a delicious punch—pun intended!

Get the recipe: Pomegranate Ginger Punch

Honestly Yum

What better way to entertain your guests than with a spooky pumpkin punch? Served, naturally, out of a creepy giant steaming pumpkin.

Get the recipe: Halloween Pumpkin Punch

Lil’ Luna

A chilled lime and pineapple mixture that is bubbly and perfect for your next Halloween party!

Get the recipe: Witches’ Potion

The Seaside Baker

This poison apple Halloween cocktail is so delicious, you don’t even know there is alcohol in it!

Get the recipe: Poison Apple Halloween Cocktail

Fed and Fit

This Witches’ Brew black sangria is tart, sweet and perfectly spooky! It’s made with tart cherry juice, pomegranates and a candied “blood” rim!

Get the recipe: Witches’ Brew Black Sangria

BS in the Kitchen

This spooky apple cider punch is going to be a hi at your Halloween party!

Get the recipe: Spooky Apple Cider Punch