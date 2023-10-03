McCarthy Ousted: How Did Your Georgia Representative Vote?

In a historic vote, the House of Representatives voted to oust Kevin McCarthy as Speaker today.
While the vote was a display of disunity in the Republican party, Georgia’s representatives voted along party lines with all republicans voting to keep McCarthy and all Georgia democrats voting to oust him.
You can see how your representative voted below.
Note: A “No” vote means keep McCarthy as Speaker. A “Yes” vote means remove McCarthy.
|Photo
|Representative
|Vote
|District
|Hometown
|Party
|Rick Allen
|No
|12th
|Augusta
|Republican
|Sanford Bishop Jr.
|Yes
|2nd
|Albany
|Democrat
|Earl “Buddy” Carter
|No
|1st
|Pooler
|Republican
|Andrew Clyde
|No
|9th
|Clyde
|Republican
|Mike Collins
|No
|10th
|Jackson
|Republican
|A. Drew Ferguson IV
|No
|3rd
|The Rock
|Republican
|Marjorie Taylor Greene
|No
|14th
|Rome
|Republican
|Hank Johnson
|Yes
|4th
|Lithonia
|Democrat
|Barry Loudermilk
|No
|11th
|Cassville
|Republican
|Lucy McBath
|Yes
|7th
|Lawrenceville
|Democrat
|Rich McCormick
|No
|6th
|Suwanee
|Republican
|Austin Scott
|No
|8th
|Tifton
|Republican
|David Scott
|Yes
|13th
|Atlanta
|Democrat
|Nikema Williams
|Yes
|5th
|Atlanta
|Democrat
About Representing You: This is a section of our website devoted to how the officials elected and appointed to represent you are voting and how they are spending their time and your tax dollars.