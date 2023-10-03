Administration arches architecture building
McCarthy Ousted: How Did Your Georgia Representative Vote?

October 3, 2023
In a historic vote, the House of Representatives voted to oust Kevin McCarthy as Speaker today.

While the vote was a display of disunity in the Republican party, Georgia’s representatives voted along party lines with all republicans voting to keep McCarthy and all Georgia democrats voting to oust him.

You can see how your representative voted below.

Note: A “No” vote means keep McCarthy as Speaker. A “Yes” vote means remove McCarthy.

PhotoRepresentativeVoteDistrictHometownParty
McCarthy Ousted: How Did Your Georgia Representative Vote?Rick AllenNo12thAugustaRepublican
McCarthy Ousted: How Did Your Georgia Representative Vote?Sanford Bishop Jr.Yes2ndAlbanyDemocrat
McCarthy Ousted: How Did Your Georgia Representative Vote?Earl “Buddy” CarterNo1stPoolerRepublican
McCarthy Ousted: How Did Your Georgia Representative Vote?Andrew ClydeNo9thClydeRepublican
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 319371083_459414559701023_540440153819332672_n.jpgMike CollinsNo10thJacksonRepublican
McCarthy Ousted: How Did Your Georgia Representative Vote?A. Drew Ferguson IVNo3rdThe RockRepublican
McCarthy Ousted: How Did Your Georgia Representative Vote?Marjorie Taylor GreeneNo14thRomeRepublican
McCarthy Ousted: How Did Your Georgia Representative Vote?Hank JohnsonYes4thLithoniaDemocrat
McCarthy Ousted: How Did Your Georgia Representative Vote?Barry LoudermilkNo11thCassvilleRepublican
McCarthy Ousted: How Did Your Georgia Representative Vote?Lucy McBathYes7thLawrencevilleDemocrat
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 246148990_294007199210535_1328531437172737284_n.jpgRich McCormickNo6thSuwaneeRepublican
McCarthy Ousted: How Did Your Georgia Representative Vote?Austin ScottNo8thTiftonRepublican
McCarthy Ousted: How Did Your Georgia Representative Vote?David ScottYes13thAtlantaDemocrat
McCarthy Ousted: How Did Your Georgia Representative Vote?Nikema WilliamsYes5thAtlantaDemocrat

