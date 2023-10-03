McCarthy Ousted: How Did Your Georgia Representative Vote?

In a historic vote, the House of Representatives voted to oust Kevin McCarthy as Speaker today.

While the vote was a display of disunity in the Republican party, Georgia’s representatives voted along party lines with all republicans voting to keep McCarthy and all Georgia democrats voting to oust him.

You can see how your representative voted below.

Note: A “No” vote means keep McCarthy as Speaker. A “Yes” vote means remove McCarthy.

Photo Representative Vote District Hometown Party Rick Allen No 12th Augusta Republican Sanford Bishop Jr. Yes 2nd Albany Democrat Earl “Buddy” Carter No 1st Pooler Republican Andrew Clyde No 9th Clyde Republican Mike Collins No 10th Jackson Republican A. Drew Ferguson IV No 3rd The Rock Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene No 14th Rome Republican Hank Johnson Yes 4th Lithonia Democrat Barry Loudermilk No 11th Cassville Republican Lucy McBath Yes 7th Lawrenceville Democrat Rich McCormick No 6th Suwanee Republican Austin Scott No 8th Tifton Republican David Scott Yes 13th Atlanta Democrat Nikema Williams Yes 5th Atlanta Democrat

About Representing You: This is a section of our website devoted to how the officials elected and appointed to represent you are voting and how they are spending their time and your tax dollars.