High School Football: Peachtree Ridge starts 6-0 for the first time in program history

SUWANEE -- Opened since 2003, something that's never happened in the history of the football program at Peachtree Ridge is starting off 6-0.

On Friday night, the Lions accomplished that very feat for the first time in 20 years.

Peachtree Ridge cruised to a 34-12 victory over Meadowbrook and remained undefeated on the season. With games against North Gwinnett, Discovery, Norcross and Duluth, there's no reason to believe that the Lions couldn't run the table to 10-0.

That would obviously become a program record of going undefeated the length of the regular season. There's several reasons why Peachtree Ridge has played so well, but one of the standouts on this team has been the play of sophomore quarterback Darnell Kelly.

Kelly has really elevated his play this season and colleges around the country have taken notice. Schools that have offered the Lions' signal caller so far are Florida A&M, Middle Tennessee, Nicholls State and Eastern Kentucky. Schools like Florida and Miami (FL) have also shown interest in the 6-foot-2, 160-pound gunslinger.

Through five games this season, Kelly has completed 97-of-147 passes (66 percent) for 1,122 yards and 15 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Kelly has also rushed for 148 yards and three scores.

Peachtree Ridge's offense has been balanced across the board when it comes to other playmakers surrounding Kelly. Joining the backfield with the quarterback, running backs Sedric Addison (314 yards, six touchdowns) and Nathaniel Crownie (303 yards, four touchdowns).

In the receiving corps, Kelly has three receivers that have over 250 yards or more with Lamar White (25 catches, 298 yards), Myles Abernathy (26 catches, 286 yards) and Rhari King Thomas (32 catches, 275 yards).

Leading the defense along the way for the Lions is linebackers Bryson Williams (39 tackles, nine for loss) and Taysean Wilson (35 tackles, three for loss). Darius Wallace leads the defensive backfield with three interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Every time Peachtree Ridge hits the field moving forward this season, they'll have an opportunity to make history. Can the Lions get to 7-0, 8-0, 9-0 or even run the table to 10-0? Stay tuned to one of Georgia's more exciting programs as they continue to chase program history behind talented quarterback in Kelly and a slew of talent at the skill positions.

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl