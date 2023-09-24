Georgia’s Own Usher Officially Confirmed as Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Performer

The Super Bowl LVIII is coming up early next year, and the hype just got a lot more intense, as Usher was officially confirmed as the halftime show performer at the big game.

The National Football League revealed the news with two promo videos, one featuring player-turned-coach Deion Sanders, while the other featured Kim Kardashian.

Both promotional videos mashed together new footage with Usher’s iconic scene from his “Confessions Part II” music video released in 2004.

The eight-time Grammy-winning artist responded to both posts on X (formerly known as Twitter), writing on Sanders’ clip, “I’m ready,” along with three flame emojis, while he commented under the video with Kardashian, “We gon turn sh*t up!”

The football game will take place on Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Usher previously appeared on a Super Bowl Halftime Show stage as a guest at the Super Bowl XLV, which was headlined by The Black Eyed Peas.

This story is still developing…