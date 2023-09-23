16-year-old hospitalized after shootout with Gwinnett police

The Gist: A 16-year-old is in the hospital with a leg wound after police say the teen fired multiple shots at a police officer during a foot chase.

What Happened: The series of events kicked off around 6:30 a.m. when a mother called 911, concerned that her teenage son was armed and possibly using drugs. An officer was dispatched to Chase Lane. After his mother identified him in the parking lot, police say the teenager attempted to flee, leading the officer on a foot pursuit.

According to police, when the chase reached the 500 building, the teenager turned and fired multiple shots at the officer. The officer returned fire, hitting the teenager in the leg.

What’s Next: The teenager is currently in the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Criminal charges against him are forthcoming. Investigators are looking into how the teen got hold of two firearms.

