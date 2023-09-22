These are the best value colleges in Georgia

The Gist: SmartAsset’s ninth annual Best Value Colleges study is out, and Georgia Tech leads the pack among the state’s institutions.

What Happened?: Financial analytics company SmartAsset released its latest Best Value Colleges study, evaluating schools on metrics such as scholarships, starting salary, tuition, living costs, and retention rates. Ten colleges in Georgia have landed on the list, offering students a range of options for quality education at a good value.

By The Numbers:

Georgia Institute of Technology : Located in Atlanta, Georgia Tech comes in first with an average scholarship package of $10,166, a median starting salary of $79,000, and a 97% retention rate.

: Located in Atlanta, Georgia Tech comes in first with an average scholarship package of $10,166, a median starting salary of $79,000, and a 97% retention rate. University of Georgia : Based in Athens, UGA offers an average scholarship of $10,345, a median starting salary of $59,500, and boasts a 95% retention rate.

: Based in Athens, UGA offers an average scholarship of $10,345, a median starting salary of $59,500, and boasts a 95% retention rate. Emory University : Another Atlanta institution, Emory has an average scholarship of $41,262, a median starting salary of $68,400, and a 95% retention rate.

: Another Atlanta institution, Emory has an average scholarship of $41,262, a median starting salary of $68,400, and a 95% retention rate. Emmanuel College : In Franklin Springs, Emmanuel College offers an average scholarship of $14,902 and a retention rate of 64%.

: In Franklin Springs, Emmanuel College offers an average scholarship of $14,902 and a retention rate of 64%. Georgia State University : Also based in Atlanta, this university has an average scholarship of $8,462, a median starting salary of $55,300, and a 75% retention rate.

: Also based in Atlanta, this university has an average scholarship of $8,462, a median starting salary of $55,300, and a 75% retention rate. Mercer University : This Macon school offers an average scholarship of $24,149, a median starting salary of $54,800, and an 86% retention rate.

: This Macon school offers an average scholarship of $24,149, a median starting salary of $54,800, and an 86% retention rate. Dalton State College : Located in Dalton, the college offers an average scholarship of $5,623, a median starting salary of $46,700, and a 66% retention rate.

: Located in Dalton, the college offers an average scholarship of $5,623, a median starting salary of $46,700, and a 66% retention rate. Oglethorpe University : Another Atlanta school, Oglethorpe offers an average scholarship of $31,846, a median starting salary of $56,600, and a 79% retention rate.

: Another Atlanta school, Oglethorpe offers an average scholarship of $31,846, a median starting salary of $56,600, and a 79% retention rate. Savannah State University : Based in Savannah, this university provides an average scholarship of $8,624, a median starting salary of $44,000, and a 65% retention rate.

: Based in Savannah, this university provides an average scholarship of $8,624, a median starting salary of $44,000, and a 65% retention rate. Covenant College: Situated on Lookout Mountain, Covenant has an average scholarship of $23,399, a median starting salary of $48,800, and an 83% retention rate.

Why It Matters: In a time when the cost of education is increasingly under the microscope, the study offers valuable insights for Georgia students and parents alike. Knowing which schools provide the most bang for your buck can significantly influence both college selection and future financial stability.

What’s Next?: For those looking to explore the data in more depth, the full SmartAsset study is available, complete with an interactive map and additional metrics. The landscape of best value colleges is ever-evolving, and these schools will be aiming to either maintain or improve their positions in future studies.