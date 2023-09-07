Bibb County authorities look for couple that fired shots at Hummingbird Stage and Taproom

MACON — A late-night confrontation at a popular Macon watering hole has Bibb County authorities on the lookout for a male and female duo, following an aggravated assault incident early Thursday morning.

Just past midnight, a call came into the Macon-Bibb E-911 Center detailing an unsettling chain of events at the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, on the 400 block of Cherry Street.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when an unidentified man and woman, carrying a bookbag, were told by security they could not enter the establishment with the bag.

Words were exchanged, escalating into a verbal altercation between the unidentified male and security personnel. Security subsequently escorted the man off the premises.

But that wasn’t the end of it.

Sheriff’s officials say the man returned sans bag but wasn’t welcomed back, given the recent heated exchange and his prior removal. This led the duo to leave yet again, but not for long.

Witnesses say the couple returned a third time, this time behind the wheel of a blue, newer model Nissan Sentra.

Upon exiting the vehicle, witnesses say the man initiated another round of arguments with security. This time, however, he took it a step further by brandishing a firearm. Though he left the scene without causing physical harm, shots were fired from the vehicle’s window as they drove away.

Miraculously, no one was injured, and no property damage was reported at the business.

Authorities are looking to identify the pair and are seeking the community’s assistance. The male suspect is described as a white male with blond hair, last seen in a black tee shirt and white gym shorts. The female suspect, who was last seen wearing blue jeans and a green shirt, is described as a white female with curly red hair.

Photos of both individuals have been released in connection to this incident, in which the man’s firearm can be clearly seen.

If you have information that could lead to the identification of these individuals, you’re urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.