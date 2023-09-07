21 people died on Georgia’s roads over Labor Day weekend

The Gist: Labor Day Weekend in Georgia saw 21 people lose their lives in traffic crashes across the state.
What Happened?: Between the evening of Friday, September 1, and the stroke of midnight on September 4, Georgia roads turned into death traps for some travelers. A total of 21 fatalities were reported across various regions, with Georgia State Patrol Troopers handling nine of them. Local agencies like Atlanta Police, DeKalb County Police, Gwinnett County Police, and South Fulton Police also reported fatalities
By The Numbers:
- Georgia State Patrol Troopers investigated 8 crashes resulting in 9 deaths.
- Local police agencies looked into 7 crashes that led to 12 deaths.
- Gwinnett County Police reported the highest number of local fatalities, with 6 deaths.
- A total of more than 300 crashes were investigated, leading to about 200 injuries.
- Over 16,000 traffic stops were made, with more than 9,300 citations and 11,600 warnings issued.