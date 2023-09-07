16-year-old girl shot and killed in apparent case of mistaken identity

DUBLIN — A shooting on Woodlawn Street in Dublin, GA has left a 16-year-old girl dead and many questions unanswered. The incident, which occurred yesterday morning, is under active investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to the GBI, preliminary findings indicate that the teenager, identified as Shamiruna Coney, arrived at a home around 7:30 a.m. Shortly after her arrival, she was shot by someone inside the house. Officers responding to the incident discovered Coney outside the residence, suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

GBI officials say the man who fired the shots told investigators he believed his home was being invaded and acted to defend himself.

He later recognized Coney as someone he knew.

No arrests have been made at this time. Once the GBI completes its investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Dublin District Attorney’s Office for further review and possible charges.

As the case unfolds, local authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. Calls can be directed to the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Dublin Police Department at 478-277-5023. For those who wish to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or via the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The shooting has sent a ripple through the Dublin community, where such incidents are rare. Located roughly halfway between Savannah and Atlanta, Dublin is not commonly associated with violent crimes of this nature. The situation remains fluid, and updates will follow as more details emerge.