One-year-old shot and killed in Marietta

MARIETTA — In a heart-wrenching incident, a one-year-old boy was shot and later pronounced dead at Kennestone Hospital on September 5. The tragedy unfolded in an apartment at 1631 White Circle, leading to the arrest of a Marietta man on multiple charges.

The Incident

According to Cobb County Police Department, officers arrived at the scene at about 5 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. The young victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts by Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services and police, the child did not survive his injuries.

According to warrants, Clark left the gun where the child could access it and the child shot himself.

Suspect Apprehended

The suspect, identified as Conrad C. Clark, 30, of Marietta, faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Cobb County authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Ongoing Investigation

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to reach out to detectives at 770-499-4111 or by email at cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org. The case remains under active investigation.

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.