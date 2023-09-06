A 1965 Ford Mustang has gone missing in Gwinnett County

If you’re a fan of classic cars or just like to keep an eye on what’s happening in your neighborhood, you’ll want to hear this. A 1965 Ford Mustang, heavily customized, is now missing in Gwinnett County.

This isn’t your average ’65 Mustang. From square LED Angle Eye headlights to Recaro cloth racing bucket seats, this classic car was a labor of love and now, it’s gone. The car was last seen on a tow truck on August 21, leaving Radcliff Drive in unincorporated Lawrenceville. It was supposed to make its way to Louisiana, but never reached its destination, according to Gwinnett County Police Department.

This Mustang had special features that set it apart. The front fender and rear quarter panel wheel wells were custom-cut to fit over wide American Racing Wheels. On top of that, the rear taillight panel was changed to accommodate two sets of stock three-bar taillights, upgraded to LED. Even the instrument panel was a special modification: it was converted to a 66-style Mustang cluster with round gauges.

If you have any information that could help in the recovery of this classic Mustang, GCPD detectives can be reached at 770-513-5300. If you prefer to stay anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. According to GCPD, Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.