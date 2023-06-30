Oxbo Road in Roswell opens to traffic

The Gist: After years of planning and construction, the City of Roswell’s Oxbo Road Realignment project has finally opened to traffic.

The newly-aligned road was officially unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, June 30.

What Happened?: The project aims to improve the safety and efficiency of the intersection at Highway 9/State Route 120/Atlanta Street by eliminating the staggered intersection.

A 2011 traffic study revealed that the previous intersection was prone to accidents, with a total of 47 reported over a three-year period. Even between 2010 and 2019, the intersection continued to witness an average of 26 crashes per year.

As part of the project, Oxbo Drive was converted into a two-way street between Mimosa Boulevard and Atlanta Street, while turn lanes and a traffic signal were added to enhance safety.

By The Numbers: