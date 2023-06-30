Everything you need to know about the Woodstock July 4th celebration for 2023

The Gist: Get ready for a spectacular Independence Day celebration in Woodstock.

The City of Woodstock is hosting its 2023 July 4th Spectacular, packed with exciting events and family-friendly activities.

The Freedom Run: On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, Woodstock will come alive with festivities. The day kicks off with the Freedom Run, a 5K/1 Mile/Tot Trot race. The route has been revamped this year, starting and finishing on Elm Street.

Main Street and Rope Mill Road will be closed for the race from 7 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

The Parade: Shortly after the race, the Main Street parade will take center stage. Starting at Woodstock Elementary School, the parade will wind its way south along Rope Mill Road to Main Street. From there, floats will traverse downtown Woodstock, culminating near Ga. 92 at the Sam’s Club.

The parade, featuring the esteemed Grand Marshals and the State Champion River Ridge Girls Basketball Team, is scheduled from 9:45 to 11:30 a.m.

The parade will take place rain or shine, unless there is dangerous weather.

The Festival: Once the parade concludes, head to the Park at City Center for a lively family-friendly festival until 3 p.m. The festival will offer a variety of food, games, arts and crafts, music, and vendors to keep everyone entertained.

The Fireworks: As darkness falls, you won’t want to miss the exhilarating fireworks display. The fireworks celebration will light up the sky in the area of Ga. 92 and I-575.

The Woodstock Police Department has implemented an exit traffic plan, ensuring a smooth departure for attendees.