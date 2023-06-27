These Viral Watermelon ‘Fries’ Are Summer’s Hottest Snack

Summer has officially started, which means longer, hotter days are upon us. And what better way to cool off than with a healthy snack that completely captures the essence of the season?

We’ve seen French fry-shaped sticks of watermelon served with dip before, but the new viral version has a fun upgrade: the crinkle-cut! All you need is a Crinkle Cutting Tool French Fry Slicer that you can order on Amazon for $4.79. The added cost to turn an ordinary watermelon into this fun shape is so worth it! Plus, when watermelon season is over, you can use it to crinkle cut potatoes, carrots, cheese, hard-boiled eggs or even butter. Pats of butter with wavy edges? We’re here for it!

This fresh take on watermelon fries caught my eye when I saw Heather from Happy Kids Kitchen‘s making them on TikTok. With nearly 9M views, I knew this was a food trend everyone (including me) would be trying soon.

What Are Watermelon Fries?

This snack is a fry in shape only. All you do is slice watermelon into fry-like sticks using a crinkle cutter. They’re juicy, refreshing and super fun to eat—especially when served with a pureed strawberry and yogurt dipping sauce (some folks online have worried it was the infamous Pink Sauce, but luckily, it’s not).

Watermelon Fries & Dip Theresa Greco

Not only are watermelon fries one of the easiest warm-weather treats to make, but they are also one of the most nutritious snacks you can nosh on. Don’t get me wrong, a regular slice of watermelon is perfectly delicious and just as healthy, but this version is party-perfect and too cute not to try.

How To Make Watermelon Fries

Making watermelon fries is more of a method than a recipe, and technically doesn’t require any other ingredients other than a watermelon and a crinkle cutter, which is optional (but not really).

Ingredients to make Watermelon Fries Theresa Greco

You’ll need:

A watermelon

Crinkle Cutting Tool French Fry Slicer

For the dip:

Strawberries

Greek yogurt (or your favorite plain or vanilla yogurt)

How To Make Watermelon Fries & Strawberry Yogurt Dip

I’ve included instructions on making the yogurt and strawberry dip Heather features in her TikTok, but feel free to use your favorite fruit dip. If you want to make the TikTok recipe, here’s how:

1. Place the strawberries and yogurt in the bowl of a food processor and mix until smooth. You can add a bit of honey if you want to make it sweeter. I didn’t add sweetener to my dip, so definitely taste the dip with a little piece of watermelon and then adjust from there.

Pureed strawberries and yogurt Theresa Greco

2. Using a crinkle knife or a regular knife, cut your watermelon into fry-shaped sticks.

Cutting watermelon Theresa Greco

3. Arrange the dip and fries on a plate and enjoy!

Watermelon Fries & Strawberry Yogurt Dip Theresa Greco

