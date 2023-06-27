Here is the trash collection schedule for DeKalb County for the week of July 4

With Independence Day fast approaching, residents of DeKalb County should take note of changes to the regularly scheduled trash, recyclable materials and yard trimmings collections.

Sanitation services will not be operational on Tuesday, July 4, in observance of the holiday.

Wednesday, July 5 will be the day for residential customers with a regular collection on Tuesday, July 4. Thursday, July 6 will be the new collection day for customers with a weekly Wednesday pick up, while Friday, July 7 is designated for residential customers with Thursday collections.

For more information, contact DeKalb County’s Sanitation Division Customer Care at (404) 294-2900 or sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov, or visit www.dekalbsanitation.com.

The North Transfer Station will remain open during the day of the holiday and will reopen at the usual time on July 5. However, DeKalb County’s Customer Care call center, administration building, Central Transfer Station and Seminole Road Landfill will be closed on July 4, opening on July 5.