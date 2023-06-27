Children hospitalized after multi-car crash involving day care buses on I-75

The Gist: A significant multi-vehicle collision on I-75 in Marietta has resulted in multiple injuries, with both adults and children being taken to nearby hospitals.

According to police, the crash involved four vehicles, including two day care buses, a semi, and a pick-up truck. The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.

What Happened?: A collision took place in the southbound lanes of I-75 beyond the SR 120 Loop South Marietta Parkway.

Multiple people, children among them, were subsequently taken to the hospital. The exact circumstances leading up to the accident are still under investigation.

Impact on Traffic: The Georgia Department of Transportation reported that the incident, which started at about 8:40 a.m., led to the obstruction of four lanes on I-75.

This has caused significant traffic delays in the area.

What’s Next?: The condition of those hospitalized remains unknown. Information will be provided as it becomes available. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the accident and any potential negligence involved. In the meantime, motorists are urged to seek alternate routes and exercise caution in the affected area.