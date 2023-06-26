Mr. Beast Turned Down a Titan Sub Invitation Before Disaster

YouTube star Mr. Beast has gained a reputation for sharing the fruits of his labor with others, such as donating money to struggling fellow streamers and giving away clothing and meals to those in need. His massive financial success likewise put him in a position to score a $250,000 ticket to tour the wreckage of the Titanic on OceanGate’s ill-fated Titan submersible. But thankfully, he declined an invitation to go on the dangerous voyage.

“I was invited earlier this month to ride the Titanic submarine,” Mr. Beast shared in a tweet, along with a screenshot of a text conversation asking him if he’d be interested in coming along. “I said ‘No.’ Kind of scary that I could have been on it.”

I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it pic.twitter.com/bQUnaRiczA — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 25, 2023

Followers of the internet sensation also known as Jimmy Donaldson, who currently boasts 163 million subscribers on YouTube, were happy that he passed up on the fateful opportunity. This included venture capitalist and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who said: “We’re all very happy you declined, dude.”

We’re all very happy you declined dude — Alexis Ohanian 🧠 (@alexisohanian) June 25, 2023

Mr. Beast wasn’t the only content creator who’d been invited to dive over 12,000 feet in the North Atlantic to see the Titanic shipwreck. Diving YouTuber Jake Koehler posted his own experience aboard the Titan just days before it took five passengers to a watery grave.

As was common on Titan excursions, the submersible ran into safety issues that required attention, which ultimately led to them calling off the dive.

“We’re mission number three. But the first two missions, they weren’t able to dive down to the Titanic due to weather conditions. And, also, the Titan, the submarine, I guess something happened when they were towing it back. A ghost net got wrapped around it, broke a lot of stuff,” Koehler said in his video. “They’re just double-checking everything right now, making sure everything’s safe.”

It’s safe to say OceanGate’s next exploration of the Titanic wreck might not be for a while. But if and when the company resumes tours, it will probably only be a matter of time before other influencers and YouTube personalities make their way aboard.