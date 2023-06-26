Everything you need to know about riding MARTA to the Peachtree Road Race or July 4th fireworks

The Peachtree Road Race, Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo, and Centennial Olympic Park Fireworks are some of the most popular events in Atlanta on July 4th. However, driving to these events can be cumbersome, especially if you live outside the city.

Here is everything you need to know about taking MARTA to these prominent Fourth of July events.

This year, for Peachtree Road Race runners, MARTA is providing fare stickers in 1300 early bird race packets, which can be affixed to your bib for easy travel on race day.

Fare stickers are also available for purchase at the Health & Fitness Expo.

Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo

When: Sunday, July 2 & Monday, July 3

Time: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Georgia World Congress Center Hall C4

Take MARTA to Mercedes-Benz/State Farm Arena/GWCC Station

“Look Up Atlanta” Fireworks – Ticketed Event

When: Saturday, July 1

Time: Park opens at 5 p.m. – Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Centennial Olympic Park

Take MARTA to Peachtree Center or Mercedes-Benz/State Farm Arena/GWCC Stations

AJC Peachtree Road Race

When: Tuesday, July 4

Time: 7 a.m. (wheelchair start – 6:25 a.m.)

MARTA Rail Service

Rail service begins at 4 a.m.

Riders should use the Gold Line to travel to the race.

The Atlanta Streetcar will run from 8:15 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

MARTA Bus Service

Pre-race: Beginning at 5 a.m., bus shuttles will run between Lindbergh Center Station and the race starting line.

Post-race: Bus shuttles will run from Piedmont Park to Lindbergh Center Station (last shuttle to depart at noon)

Many buses will be re-routed during the race. Visit MARTA (itsmarta.com) for details.

Know Before You Go

Public restrooms are available at 16 rail stations. SMART restrooms are open.