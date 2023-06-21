17-year-old arrested in Macon parking lot shooting

The Gist: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigators have made an arrest in connection to the shooting in the parking lot of 2241 Montpelier Ave. in Macon, which led to the death of 21-year-old Eric Payton Thomas Jr. on June 16.

What Happened?: 17-year-old Marcello Morvon Williams was arrested on June 20th on warrants for murder. Williams was transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center where he is currently being held without bond.

The Macon-Bibb E-911 Center received the report of the shooting at 7:49 p.m. on June 16. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered Thomas inside his vehicle with a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley.

What’s Next?: The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office will provide more information as it becomes available.

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.