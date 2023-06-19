Alpharetta: The Ultimate Destination for Live Music Lovers

Live music is in the air and Alpharetta is the place to be! Whether you’re a lover of rock, jazz, country, or anything in between, Alpharetta has something for everyone. With live music every night of the week, there’s no shortage of things to do and see in this vibrant city.

The Ameris Bank Amphitheatre is set to welcome an amazing lineup of artists for the upcoming 2023 concert season. From Dave Matthews Band to Eric Church, you can catch them all at this epic 12,000-capacity amphitheater, complete with impeccably manicured greenery and state-of-the-art giant screens.

On 13th and 14th October, Wire & Wood Alpharetta Songwriter Festival is set to take over Downtown Alpharetta. Enjoy more than 30 artists performing original songs across six stages during this family-friendly and free-to-attend festival. Festival headliners like Marc Broussard and Susto are sure to get your toes tapping.

For something funkier, Matilda’s Music Under the Pines is the place to be. Enjoy the soulful sounds of artists like Michelle Malone, Six One Five Collective and BJ Wilbanks while nestled under the stars. Reserve a table, pack a picnic, and get ready to experience the fabulously funky Southern charm of Matilda’s.

Jazz lovers will not want to miss The Velvet Note, winner of Downbeat Magazine’s “Best Jazz Venues Worldwide” Award. Revel in the purist vocal and instrumental sounds at this beautifully crafted listening room.

Live it up during the weekends throughout summer with Avalon Nights Live, where you can unwind with free live music every Friday evening. Bring your own tailgate chairs and groove to the rhythms in Avalon’s Plaza.

Roaring Social is Alpharetta’s hidden gem! Every night of the week, Roaring Social offers live performances ranging from big band and classic rock to 90’s hits and jazzy tunes. It’s too fun to keep a secret!

One lucky winner can win an Alpharetta Music Getaway! From 1st June – 31st August 2023, enter to win a two-night stay at the Hilton Atlanta Alpharetta, $50 gift card to