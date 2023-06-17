Police search for 19-year-old Zaylen Gates who went missing from a Savannah hospital

SAVANNAH — The Savannah Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate Zaylen Gates, a 19-year-old who was last seen at Memorial Hospital on Friday night.

According to the authorities, Zaylen may be wearing a hospital gown and there is concern for his well-being. The police department urges anyone with information about Zaylen’s whereabouts to immediately call 9-1-1.

The police department is currently conducting a search to locate the missing hospital patient. They have asked anyone who may have seen or heard anything related to Zaylen’s whereabouts to get in touch with them immediately.

The investigation is ongoing, and the authorities have promised to provide more information as it becomes available. In the meantime, they are urging everyone to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police.