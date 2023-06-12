Over 3,500 Locations to Benefit from Georgia’s Rural Broadband Expansion

The Gist: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has approved preliminary grant awards of almost $15 million for rural broadband internet expansion through the second round of the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program.

The Plan: The plan is part of a push to bring high-speed internet to underserved rural areas. The awarded projects will benefit more than 3,500 locations in four Georgia counties, where reliable internet access has been scarce.

By The Numbers:

$15 million: Amount of preliminary grant awards for broadband internet access expansion project in four Georgia counties

$30 million: Amount to be invested, combining preliminary grant funds and capital matches from the awardees

3,500: Number of locations that will benefit from the broadband expansion project

28: Number of Georgia counties that received preliminary grant funds totaling $234 million in January under the same program

The Locations:

Calhoun, Windstream, 1,425 locations, $6.3 million

Echols, Windstream, 420 locations, $1.1 million

Miller, City of Colquitt, 1,357 locations, $6.2 million

Webster, Windstream, 299 locations, $985,147

What’s Next: Once the preliminary grant awards are finalized, work on the internet expansion can begin. The project is expected to bring access to high-speed internet to approximately 3,500 locations and improve quality of life in the rural areas of the state.