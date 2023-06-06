What are the strangest room service requests?

Some of the weirdest room service demands include "diet water," melted ice cream - and rice bowls for dogs.

Hotels.com has released its inaugural Room Service Report looking into requests from around the globe.

Nearly 500 hotels that offer room service took part in the research, featuring respondents from the US, UK, France, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Japan, Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

Other bizarre requests staff have encountered included boiled bottled water, a giant serving of bison and blowfish - which can be poisonous if not prepared properly.

One respondent even requested a fish they had brought with them be cooked and served.

The research found room service use is on the rise globally, according to almost four in 10 of the hotels surveyed.

Nearly a third (30%) of travelers spend at least £100 ($124) on their room service bill per night.

Globally, burgers are the most popular item (40%), beating the classic club sandwich, pizza and even french fries.

For some, it’s all about burgers in bed, although the most popular time for ordering is between 7 and 8 p.m.

Good orders are also evolving, with more than 55% of hotels seeing an increase in vegan orders over the past year, more so than vegetarian or dairy-free dishes.

Melanie Fish, from Hotels.com, said: “Room service holds a special place in the hearts of hotel guests.

“Whether it's a treat-yourself moment or must-have after a long day of sightseeing, there's a certain satisfaction in having someone else foot the bill”.

Hotels.com is encouraging travelers to make the most of room service during their next stay and will be giving 100 guests up to £100 to spend on their unusual requests.

TOP 10 UNUSUAL REQUESTS:

Diet water Melted ice cream Blowfish Boiled bottled water A cooked fish that the guest brought with them Cockle popcorn No egg white omelet Rice bowl for dogs Bison Eggless shakshuka

What are the weirdest room service requests?

