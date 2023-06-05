Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Reportedly Split After Whirlwind Romance

It’s over between Taylor Swift and Matty Healy.

TMZ is reporting that the singers have broken up.

A close friend confirmed to the outlet that Swift is “single” again, though no additional information was provided as to what led to the split just months after their romance made headlines.

Swift and Healy’s whirlwind relationship came on the heels of her split with longtime love Joe Alwyn, whom she dated for six years.

Shortly after, the Karma songstress was spotted with Healy on multiple occasions, including double dating with friends and at a recording studio. He even attended three of her Eras Tour shows.

Before the split was announced, fans began to speculate their relationship status as the The 1975 frontman was spotted kissing a security guard while performing in Denmark this weekend.

The pop star’s short-lived relationship with Healy, who she’s been friends with since she was 14, also wasn’t without controversy as he was called out for making derogatory comments about Ice Spice, who recently collaborated with Swift.

This story is developing…