Scary Health Crisis on Real Housewives of Atlanta Sends One Housewife to the Hospital

This week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta saw Kenya Moore’s threats to call the police in the last episode turn into a frantic call for an ambulance. But no one could have guessed that a health scare would help bring Atlanta’s feuding housewives together (albeit momentarily). A prayer circle helmed by Kenya’s No. 1 frenemy, Marlo Hampton, led to the ladies squashing their beef and hoping to keep the good vibes going as they returned to Atlanta after a tumultuous two days in Alabama.

Here’s everything that went down on Season 15, Episode 5 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta:

Police are everywhere

When frenemies Marlo Hampton and Kenya Moore got into a screaming match in last week’s episode, credits closed with a terse threat from Kenya to call the police. “Bang that door one more time and I’m calling the f—ing police.” The pageant queen didn’t mince any words, but the most surprising part was that it worked. Marlo stomped away from her hotel room door, directing her fiery wrath elsewhere.

And for everyone wondering why Marlo was so hell-bent on dragging Kenya out of her room at 9 p.m. in the first place, it turns out, after all, that she was simply desperate for an itinerary. If you’re familiar with the Bravoverse, you know the insurmountable expectations put on any trip. A simple bar crawl followed by karaoke doesn’t cut it. The housewife who hosts the trip is responsible for everything, from the itinerary and rooms to events, amenities and especially vibes. Skimping on a welcome present is also a faux pas as we saw last week when Marlo was disturbed by her complimentary mini bottle of Prosecco. Fail to be at everyone’s beck and call, and off with your head. Apparently Marlo needed to know the order of events (because when you’re drunk why not bang on doors and demand to know what time the shuttle leaves the next morning?), and Kenya was not providing the details. Suffice to say, Kenya’s Alabama trip was a big fat bust.

Sent away, bored and drunk at 9 p.m., however Marlo still had plenty of energy. The night wasn’t over til the tallest fashion girlie sang, and Marlo turned her sights on Kenya’s bestie, Monyetta Shaw-Carter, who called out Marlo’s bad behavior on the elevator down to the lobby. Pissed off and drunk, Marlo didn’t take kindly to Monyetta sticking up for her girl, and another screaming match led to a door being slammed in Marlo’s face and her being escorted outside to cool the hell down.

So what were all those blue and red flashing lights we saw in the preview for this week’s episode? A red herring, of course. Coincidentally, a squad car was parked outside the hotel, illuminating the lobby. It was a Bravo producer’s dream come true.

My kingdom for an itinerary

While Marlo let off some steam outside the hotel, inside the lobby Sheree Whitfield, Sanya Richards-Ross and Monyetta called Kenya to check-in. Still heated that Marlo had woken up her 3-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, Kenya had more wrath to unleash. Sheree and Monyetta yet again pushed for any semblance of an itinerary, while Sanya complicated the situation by reminding Kenya that she had to travel to Atlanta to work the next morning, but would return to Alabama for Kenya’s performance at the Magic City Classic Halftime Show. Call it a classic Kenya move or plain old fatigue, but she was done and told Sanya to go home and stay there. And it did not go down well.

With an episode tally of three fights already—Kenya vs. Marlo, Marlo vs. Monyetta and Sanya vs. Kenya—there was little that could bring the disastrous trip back from the brink, except for one thing.

Who’s leading the prayer circle?

The next morning, Kenya woke up and informed production not only that she couldn’t film that day, but that she also couldn’t perform at the halftime show. Why? She was on the phone to 911. Chest pains, difficulty breathing and numbness in her right arm saw Kenya wheeled out of the hotel on a stretcher, which Sheree witnessed, coming out of her room after hearing all the commotion. Quick to let the remaining ladies know what happened, Sheree gathered everyone in her room and told them the news.

What happened next was shocking, to say the least. Maybe it’s true what they say about your haters being your biggest fans, because it was none other than Marlo who led a prayer circle, begging for Kenya’s recovery and for her to return as “strong, beautiful and as powerful as ever.” And somehow, it was at that moment that everyone seemed to come together. Monyetta and Marlo reconciled their differences, Sheree bought everyone an Uber Eats breakfast, and it isn’t long before they found out Kenya’d been discharged from the hospital with the flu. (Coincidentally, it was the flu that kept Drew Sidora from joining everyone on the Alabama trip. As for Kandi Burress, she’s been booked and busy, staying in Atlanta for an awards show she didn’t want to miss.)

God bless the common flu for bringing these women together. The moment of relief was sufficiently contagious, and with everyone in good spirits, they promised to do their best to keep the peace when they return to Atlanta. But, while the Alabama contingent is playing nicely, next week’s preview suggests that someone forgot to tell Kandi about the truce.

It’s hard to say that this episode, despite its buzzy teaser, wasn’t anticlimactic every step of the way. So can next week’s promise of tears, screams and a potential scuffle between Marlo and Kandi save what’s so far been a slow start to the season? We’ll just have to tune in and find out.

