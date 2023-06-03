The Silent Epidemic: Unmasking the Threat of Online Bullying to Children

Almost half of parents polled worry on a daily basis about their child being bullied online, according to research.

A study of 2,000 moms and dads of kids aged five-18 uncovered alarming findings regarding online bullying and its impact.

Almost a quarter (24%) admitted their child has been bullied either online or in real life.

Of those, 70% of children suffered at least three instances of bullying.

When asked how their child handled being bullied, 35% of parents admitted their child hid their feelings from them.

Over a quarter (29%) stopped going to school and 28% stopped seeing their friends.

According to the study commissioned by Find My Kids, 48% expressed concerns about their child’s online safety.

Almost three in ten (28%) of children used apps such as Tiktok, Roblox, or Instagram on a daily basis.

While the same percentage engaged with these platforms multiple times a week.

But parents admit they often overlook the potential risks of these apps.

Over a third (38%) said they were unaware of online bullying risks during gameplay.

While some parents reported having regular conversations with their children about online bullying, 39% said such discussions were infrequent.

Shockingly, seven percent of parents confessed to not having discussed online bullying at all.

The study, conducted via OnePoll, also delved into parental awareness of the signs of online bullying.

Only one in five (22%) felt that they could confidently recognize the signs of bullying.

And while 81% of parents believed their child would inform them if they were bullied, 19% were unsure.

Vadikh Giniatulin, CEO of Find My Kids, said: “We understand that recognizing the signs of online bullying can be challenging for parents.

“That’s why we allow parents to be aware of which apps their children are using and for how long, so that they can connect with their kids and have an open discussion about risks.”

In terms of preventive measures, the study found a significant number of parents had taken steps to protect their children from online bullying.

Nearly half (45%) have implemented multiple different measures to ensure their child was safe online.

But 22% had not taken any steps due to lack of knowledge or a perceived lack of concern.

Of those who did act, 48% actively listened and offered support to their children.

Taking it a step further, 39% restricted or monitored online activities, and 27% involved the school or relevant authorities.

But 21% admitted they would simply let their child handle their own bullying issues instead of getting involved.

The study also found 38% of parents were unsure about the potential impact of online bullying on their child’s safety in real life.

And 53% admitted they were more concerned about bullying at their child’s school than online.

However, the impact bullying has on parents is significant, with 16% admitting to feeling helpless, while 29% have felt anger.

Vadikh Giniatulin added: “Our mission at Find My Kids is to raise awareness around children’s safety in the digital world and equip parents with the necessary tools and resources to ensure their children’s safety in real life too.

“We are committed to empowering parents and providing them with the support they need to protect their children from such harmful experiences.”

