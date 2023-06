In a heartening celebration of academic excellence, Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp welcomed the valedictorians of 2023 from schools across Georgia.

Joined by the state’s education leaders, the Kemps commemorated the accomplishments of these bright young minds, urging them to continue shaping their future right here in the Peach State.

This photo gallery offers a glimpse into this inspiring event, capturing the meeting between these outstanding students and their state’s governor.