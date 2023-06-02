Empowering DeKalb’s Daughters: Free leadership program opens doors for teen girls

DeKalb County teen girls are set to gain invaluable personal, social, and professional development training thanks to a new initiative dubbed Girls’ Clubhouse.

The free program, provided by the DeKalb Human Services Department’s Office of Youth Services, is now accepting applications until June 10.

Girls’ Clubhouse is designed to equip female students in the county with vital leadership and communication skills they can utilize in their daily lives. The program will offer group counseling sessions aimed at improving the social and emotional wellbeing of the participants.

Residents of DeKalb County between the ages of 13-18 are eligible to apply for the program, with classes set to begin on June 17.

To apply for Girls’ Clubhouse, or to learn more about the program, interested persons can reach out to Lidia Quinones via email at lyquinones@dekalbcountyga.gov or call 404-687-7123. Applications can also be completed online at https://tinyurl.com/GirlsCH.