Cobb County man dies after fiery Maserati crash

A single-vehicle accident in Cobb County early Sunday morning resulted in the death of a Cobb County man and severe injuries for two others.

The crash, involving a 2018 white Maserati Levante, occurred around 6:15 a.m. on John Ward Road near its intersection with Old John Ward Road.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, the Maserati was carrying three individuals – James Graham, 32, of Marietta, Markell Kelly, 32, of Summerville, South Carolina, and Juniest Reape-Clark, 26, of Charleston, South Carolina.

The vehicle failed to negotiate a left turn, swerving off the roadway and striking an embankment.

Before the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames, bystanders managed to remove all three occupants. Graham, who was driving the Maserati, later died from his injuries at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Kelly and Reape-Clark were also transported to the same hospital, with Kelly sustaining serious injuries and Reape-Clark treated for life-threatening injuries.

The Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit of the Cobb County Police Department is investigating the crash. The department encourages anyone with information to contact them at 770-499-3987.

This fatal accident contributes to the yearly tally of traffic incidents in Cobb County, one of Georgia’s most populous counties, which averages over 11,000 accidents.