25 Must-Have Amazon Kitchen Gadgets That Will Simplify Your Life

Even if you love to cook, spending hours in the kitchen every single time you do is just not the move. Thankfully, there are a ton of gadgets that’ll save you time (and sanity) in the kitchen—here, the must-have kitchen gadgets that will simplify your life.

25 Must-Have Kitchen Gadgets

1. Bamboo Cutting Board with Containers, $43.99 on Amazon

This chopping station will save you so much meal prep time, it’s wild. With 3 containers to house everything you chop, and inserts for different types of slicers and shredders, you’ll have everything you need to get things ready in a flash. Stir fry anyone? Bamboo Cutting Board with Containers, $43.99 on Amazon

2. Clip-On Strainer, $9.99 on Amazon

Genius, no? This clip-on strainer is not only so practical, it comes in a slew of colors and fits on practically anything. Everything becomes a one-pot wonder with one of these. Clip-On Strainer, $9.99 on Amazon

3. Over the Sink Colander Strainer Basket, $19.99 on Amazon

Fitting most sinks, this adjustable over-the-sink strainer basket can be used to rinse veggies and fruit, drain pasta, thaw frozen food, or you can even use it as a dish rack to air dry utensils, cups, and small plates. Over the Sink Colander Strainer Basket, $19.99 on Amazon

4. Under Cabinet Jar Opener, $9.99 on Amazon

Put this under your cabinet and never have to hit a jar with a utensil or use a dish towel to open a jar again. Easily open with no fuss—it’s perfect for those pesky lids, and is super helpful with anyone who struggles with grip strength or has arthritis. Under Cabinet Jar Opener, $9.99 on Amazon

5. Vegetable Chopper Slicer 16-in-1, $28.99 on Amazon

Chop, slice, dice, shred, drain, and so much more with this 16-in-1 kitchen gadget. You can basically do all the things with one tool, which will simplify your life and make clean-up a breeze. Vegetable Chopper Slicer 16-in-1, $28.99 on Amazon

6. Microwave Cover, $12.45 on Amazon

This splatter-proof guard will keep your microwave clean (hallelujah). The BPA-free plastic and silicone topper covers food and encourages even cooking with small holes in the top of the lid allow steam to escape. And it’s collapsable. Microwave Cover, $12.45 on Amazon

7. Electric, One-Touch Can Opener, $20.99 on Amazon

Place the can opener on top of the can and press the button. That’s it. It automatically rotates, cutting the can and leaving a smooth and spike-free edge. It’s perfect for anyone, but especially kids and older adults. Electric, One-Touch Can Opener, $20.99 on Amazon

8. Herb Scissors Set, $25.99 on Amazon

The multi-functional 5-blade herb cutting scissors is perfect for quickly cutting fresh herbs, mint, rosemary, sage, cilantro, parsley, basil, or any other herb in just the right size. It also comes with a cleaning brush and a protective cover which doubles as a comb for the blades. Herb Scissors Set, $25.99 on Amazon

9. Strawberry Huller and Slicer, $7.69 on Amazon

This combo pack includes one huller and one slicer for strawberries—perfect for strawberry lovers or, well, parents. (Why are kids so obsessed with berries?) Enjoy the convenience and ease of preparing strawberries with this set—you can also remove cores, shells, and leaves from tomatoes, carrots, pineapples, and other fruits and veggies with ease. Strawberry Huller and Slicer, $7.69 on Amazon

10. Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner Helper, $9.99 on Amazon

Fill the “angry mama” with water and vinegar, place in the microwave, and heat. It’ll release steam to soften and knock out even the most caked on food in your microwave, so you can wipe it down with ease. Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner Helper, $9.99 on Amazon

11. Silicone Spoon Rest, $7.99 on Amazon

This spoon rest is made of 100% food-grade silicone, and is heat-resistant and eco-friendly. With two suctions, it won’t slip or slide while in use, and it’s BPA-free, non-toxic, and safe for food.Silicone Spoon Rest, $7.99 on Amazon

12. Cordless Electric Cleaning Brush, $37.99 on Amazon

With an ergonomic handle, this spinning cleaning brush is your new best friend when it comes to cleaning dishes. It charges then is cordless, and comes with different attachable brush heads for the best clean. Use it on dishes (or on your bathroom). Cordless Electric Cleaning Brush, $37.99 on Amazon

13. Adjustable Measuring Spoon, $8.49 on Amazon

These adjustable spoons are a godsend for measuring different ingredients using one gadget. This set comes with 6, so you’ll certainly find the measurement you’re looking for. (Just think of the baking you’ll do!) Adjustable Measuring Spoon, $8.49 on Amazon

14. Chicken Shredder Tool, $15.99 on Amazon

Quickly prepare any dish with this handy tool that helps shred chicken (or any meat) All you have to do is put the meat in the chamber, close the lid, and use the integrated handle to turn it a few times. It also has a no-slip grip. Chicken Shredder Tool, $15.99 on Amazon

15. Microwave Popcorn Popper, $12.99 on Amazon

Leave no kernel behind with this amazing popcorn popper. No oil or butter needed, the hot air circulates preventing burning. You can even measure kernels and melt butter with the dual function lid. Microwave Popcorn Popper, $12.99 on Amazon

16. Herb Stripper Tool, $6.99 on Amazon

Strip your favorite fresh herbs for the best cooking you’ll do. You can also use it to take off course stems from things like kale, chard, collard greens, thyme, basil, rosemary, and you can also use the edge as a knife to cut vegetables, dough and fruits. Herb Stripper Tool, $6.99 on Amazon

17. Egg Separator, $8.99 on Amazon

Crack an egg into this chicken, and pour out the egg white with ease (while leaving the yolk behind, and hopefully, in tact). The top also holds an egg, perfect for soft-boiled eggs. Egg Separator, $8.99 on Amazon

18. Air Fryer Silicone Baskets, $6.99 on Amazon

Keep your air fryer clean with these silicone baskets. They’re reusable, easy to use, easy to clean, and won’t affect your food (but will affect your quality of life, aka all for the better). Air Fryer Silicone Baskets, $6.99 on Amazon

19. Pizza Cutter, $4.99 on Amazon

If you haven’t switched over from a pizza wheel cutter to a pizza cutter like this one, you’re missing out. It’s so much easier (not to mention easier to clean), and you’ll get perfect slices every time. Pizza Cutter, $4.99 on Amazon

20. Vegetable Slicer, $17.99 on Amazon

Cut cherry tomatoes, blueberries, grapes, nuts, and more with this great vegetable (and fruit) slicer. With one easy motion, you’ll have sliced items perfect for cooking or serving (especially to little ones). Vegetable Slicer, $17.99 on Amazon

21. Instant Read Thermometer, $9.99 on Amazon

If you haven’t gotten a thermometer yet, you haven’t lived. This gadget is going to simplify your life by giving you a quick read on meats to tell you if they’re ready to eat. No more guessing, more more fuss, no more crusted pans for no reason. Instant Read Thermometer, $9.99 on Amazon

22. Oil Spritzer and Mister, $18.99 for 2 on Amazon

Easily spritz salads, fish, and more with these oil spritzers. You can also use it to help with baking (oiling a ban), plus it can be filled with pretty much anything your heart desires—vinegar, oils, sauces, and more. Oil Spritzer and Mister, $18.99 for 2 on Amazon

23. Watermelon Slicer and Fork, $8.99 on Amazon

Easily slice and cube watermelon (and grab it) with this 2-in-1 watermelon slicer and fork. Just gently insert and swipe to get perfectly cubed watermelon, Then easily pour into your container or just go ahead and eat using the fork. Watermelon Slicer and Fork, $8.99 on Amazon

24. Mini Bag Sealer, $15.99 on Amazon

Seal up those chips once you’re done (or cereal, or cookies… you get the gist) and keep everything fresher for longer. The small gadget contains two sides—one side is used for opening your bag, the other side is used as a bag sealer. Mini Bag Sealer, $15.99 on Amazon

25. Grease Container, $15.99 on Amazon

We know never to pour grease down the sink, so uh, just where can it go? Into this container, with a strainer that separates anything from pure grease you can use again for cooking (or just throw it out when you’re done). Grease Container, $15.99 on Amazon