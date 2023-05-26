Meet Baker County’s Class of 2023 valedictorian and salutatorian

Baker County Schools has announced the top academic honorees for the Class of 2023. The Valedictorian for this graduating class is Christopher Garcia-Moralez, and the Salutatorian is Antonia Butler.

Introducing the Valedictorian: Christopher Garcia-Moralez

Christopher Garcia-Moralez has been named the Valedictorian for the Class of 2023. This honor recognizes the student who has achieved the highest academic ranking across their high school career. Christopher is the son of Neyma Morales and Argeo Garcia of Newton. As Valedictorian, his academic performance stands as a testament to his commitment to scholarly excellence and intellectual growth.

Introducing the Salutatorian: Antonia Butler

Antonia Butler has achieved the honor of Salutatorian for the Class of 2023. This title is given to the student with the second-highest academic ranking in the graduating class. Antonia is the daughter of Tony and Domeka Butler of Newton. Her sustained dedication to academic pursuits and consistent high achievement are clearly reflected in this recognition.

Celebrating Academic Excellence

These recognitions are the highest academic honors a student can receive in high school. They not only celebrate individual accomplishments but also symbolize the dedication to academic rigor and excellence upheld by the Baker County Schools.