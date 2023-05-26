Iconic ‘Brady Bunch’ House Hits Market for Staggering Price

You can now live in the iconic house from The Brady Bunch, with the residence looking like an almost exact match, both inside and out.

The house in Studio City is now on the market once again, for the monumental price of $5.5 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While the house was previously known as the location for the exterior shots of the Brady Bunch home, thanks to a huge renovation, the inside now also looks like the family's residence in the show.

HGTV bought the home in 2018 for $3.5 million, putting in an estimated $1.9 million to renovate it and re-create the living room, kitchen, bedrooms and yard of the sitcom, locations that were originally shot on Stage 5 of Paramount Studios.

The 'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City when it was on the market in 2018. PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The TV channel documented this effort in 2019's A Very Brady Renovation, which featured Jonathan Scott, Drew Scott and Lara Spencer teaming up with the Brady Bunch kids, Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy), to transform the home.

The renovation efforts included a full second story, the familiar floating staircase, and the orange-and-avocado kitchen.

A portion of the home's sale proceeds will go toward HGTV's parent company Warner Bros. Discovery's longtime initiative Turn Up: Fight Hunger, a partnership with No Kid Hungry.

For anyone with some extra money to spare, the Brady Bunch house at 11222 Dilling Street is managed by agent Danny Brown on Compass, which is where you can see interior shots.

The cult classic sitcom series The Brady Bunch aired from 1969 to 1974 but had a lasting effect on pop culture.

