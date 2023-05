Which counties in Georgia have the hottest summers?

It’s almost summer, and the weather is starting to heat up.

With this in mind, Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the warmest summers in Georgia using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Data represents the average temperatures from June to August 2022; the historic average is the average for these months from 1901 to 2000.

#25. Seminole County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 82 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 81 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.0 degrees

#24. Montgomery County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 82 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 80 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.6 degrees

#23. Ben Hill County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 82 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 80 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.0 degrees

#22. Camden County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 82 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 80 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.8 degrees

#21. Lee County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 82 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 80 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.8 degrees

#20. Evans County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 82 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 80 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.5 degrees

#19. Bryan County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 82 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 80 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.4 degrees

#18. McIntosh County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 82 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 81 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.2 degrees

#17. Clinch County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 82 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 80 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.0 degrees

#16. Dougherty County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 82 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 80 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.5 degrees

#15. Toombs County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 82 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 80 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.6 degrees

#14. Wheeler County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 82 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 80 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.6 degrees

#13. Glynn County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 82 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 80 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.5 degrees

#12. Wayne County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 82 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 80 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.9 degrees

#11. Telfair County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 82 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 80 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.8 degrees

#10. Liberty County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 82 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 80 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.5 degrees

#9. Tattnall County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 82 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 80 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.6 degrees

#8. Long County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 82 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 80 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.7 degrees

#7. Atkinson County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 82 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 80 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.1 degrees

#6. Ware County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 82 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 80 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.2 degrees

#5. Coffee County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 82 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 80 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.2 degrees

#4. Jeff Davis County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 82 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 80 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.1 degrees

#3. Appling County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 82 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 80 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.0 degrees

#2. Pierce County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 82 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 80 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.4 degrees

#1. Bacon County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 82 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 80 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.3 degrees