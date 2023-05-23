Look: Ron DeSantis Planning Major Move With Elon Musk

Elon Musk has been on a mission to turn Twitter into an everything app. He’s rolled out monetization features and subscriptions, as well as the option for users to upload long videos in an attempt to compete with YouTube (GOOG) – Get Free Report.

And now, he’s about to wade deeper into the politics pool.

DON’T MISS: Elon Musk’s Latest Twitter Update Goes Horribly Wrong

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will announce his 2024 Presidential candidacy on May 24 in a 6 p.m. est. interview with Elon Musk on Twitter Spaces.

NBC News first broke the story, writing that, according to unnamed sources familiar with the plans, the interview will be moderated by David Sacks, a tech entrepreneur.

DeSantis’ campaign will launch a new video at the same time, preempting his visitation to several states following Memorial Day, according to NBC News.

Musk retweeted a post by a Fox News correspondent confirming the news.

Receive full access to real-time market analysis along with stock, commodities, and options trading recommendations. Sign up for Real Money Pro now.