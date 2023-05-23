How many weather disasters have hit Georgia in the last decade?

Nine out of 10 U.S. counties suffered a federally-declared climate disaster between 2011 and 2021, according to a recent report. Disasters such as flooding, wildfires, hurricanes, winter storms, or other extreme weather events affected nearly every part of the country.

This means most U.S. residents are potentially in the path of natural disasters, which are increasing in both frequency and severity.

According to data compiled in the Atlas of Disaster report published by Rebuild by Design, there were 11 climate disaster declarations in Georgia from 2011 to 2021.

Over that period, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Housing and Urban Development spent a reported $675 million in post-disaster relief, the 17th highest amount of all 50 states. Adjusting for population, FEMA and HUD spending in the state totaled about $64 per resident.

All data in this story is from the Atlas of Disaster report published by Rebuild by Design, a nonprofit that helps communities struck by natural disasters.