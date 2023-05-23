Alpharetta: The Hidden Gem of Live Music in the South

Live music fills the air, and Alpharetta’s toe-tappin’, finger snappin’ lineup is jam-packed with concerts from every genre. Now is the perfect time to push play and start planning a getaway to this music-filled destination. Live music can be found every night of the week from every corner of the city. Music lovers can find an acoustic artist crooning, a band rocking or a unique musical experience waiting to be seen and heard. With so many concerts to take in, Alpharetta invites travelers to plan a “Push Play On An Alpharetta Music Getaway”!

“Alpharetta always hits the right notes when it comes to live music performances,” says Janet Rodgers, President & CEO of the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We are ecstatic to welcome talented musicians and fans of incredible music to Alpharetta Music City and encourage visitors to extend their stay to experience everything Alpharetta has to offer as a destination!”

Rock Out at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

This epic 12,000-capacity amphitheater welcomes its 2023 concert season with a playlist of fantastic artists. There’s not a bad seat in the house at this harmonious haven with impeccably manicured greenery and state-of-the-art jumbo screens to ensure concert goers never miss a single second of the drum solo or the lead singer’s signature dance moves. The remaining lineup for the year is sizzlin’ with names like Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner & Loverboy, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church and many more! For the full concert schedule, visit: https://www.awesomealpharetta.com/play/attraction/amerisbank-amphitheatre/

Sway to the Music at Wire & Wood Alpharetta songwriter festival

30+ Performers. Six Stages. Two Awesome Nights!

Enjoy soulful live music flowing through the streets of Downtown Alpharetta as more than 30 local, regional and national artists perform original songs across six stages on October 13 and 14. Festival headliners include Marc Broussard on Friday October 13 and SUSTO on Saturday October 14. In addition to the six outdoor stages, performers will also croon their tunes at quaint restaurants and businesses throughout the Downtown area. Listeners will learn about the music as artists share the stories behind their songs while interacting with the audience. Wire & Wood Alpharetta songwriters festival is free to attend and family friendly.

Kick Back and Get Funky at Matilda’s Music Under the Pines

Reserve a table, pack a picnic and get ready to experience the fabulously funky Southern charm of Matilda’s Music Under the Pines. This open-air venue is nestled under the stars and allows attendees to hear what a real porch jam session truly sounds like from artists such Michelle Malone, Six One Five Collective and BJ Wilbanks.

Get Jazzed at The Velvet Note

The Velvet Note is a beautifully crafted listening room to enjoy exceptional musical talent at the purest vocal and instrumental reception available to a live audience. The venue was a winner of Downbeat Magazine’s Best Jazz Venues Worldwide” Award.

Tunes in the Park with Home by Dark

The Home by Dark at Brooke Street Park Concert Series returns for select Saturdays in 2023. Located on the East Lawn behind Alpharetta City Hall, bring a blanket and picnic to enjoy a night of stories, songs, and inspiration. Free admission. Home by Dark is such a beloved event, they expanded and added Home by Dark at Union Hill Park! Patrons are invited to enjoy a premium music experience under the covered pavilion nestled amongst peaceful trees in the park. Purchase table seating and enjoy a picnic from an Alpharetta restaurant while you listening to the stunning performances.

Live It Up at Avalon Nights Live

Relax and revel in live tunes all summer long with Avalon Nights Live! Unwind after a long week with free live music in Avalon’s Plaza every Friday evening through October. Guests can bring their own tailgate chairs and groove the night away.

The Music Doesn’t Stop at Roaring Social

Alpharetta’s very own speakeasy is too fun to keep secret, especially from music lovers! Every night of the week, the stage at Roaring Social features live performances that will make you dance like it’s the 1920’s! From big band and classic rock to 90’s hits and jazzy tunes, the good times roar at Roaring Social!

The Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau wants to gift a music getaway to one lucky winner! Starting June 1 – August 31, 2023, enter to win a two-night stay at the Hilton Atlanta Alpharetta, $50 gift card to Sid’s Pizza, $100 gift card to Comeback Vinyl and a $50 Bocado gift card. “Push Play” on your chance by visiting https://www.awesomealpharetta.com/enter-to-win-an-alpharetta-music-getaway/.