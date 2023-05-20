How DeKalb County’s finest put the brakes on a slider crime wave

Two men were arrested and charged following a spate of “slider” auto crimes that alarmed residents of the Tucker Precinct in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the suspects were involved in a series of thefts from vehicles at a BP gas station on Lavista Road.

Officers say the suspects would strike as drivers filled up their cars, sliding into unattended vehicles to snatch items. Eight such incidents were reported.

Police located the suspect vehicle and in a subsequent search of the suspects’ residence, detectives recovered a multitude of stolen items linked to the crimes. A small amount of cocaine was also seized from the premises.

Named for the stealthy way perpetrators slide into unattended cars, these incidents are not unique to Georgia but have been on the rise in metropolitan areas across the United States.

Though the recent arrests should provide some relief to the concerned community, residents are reminded to remain vigilant when pumping gas and to lock their vehicles at all times to prevent future incidents.

The DeKalb County Police Department is urging anyone with further information on these incidents to come forward to aid in their ongoing investigations. The Department is also reminding locals about the importance of not leaving valuables in plain sight in their cars, even when they are nearby.

Georgia, and particularly DeKalb County, has seen an uptick in such “slider” crimes over the last few years. The arrest of these suspects may serve as a turning point in the battle against such opportunistic crimes.