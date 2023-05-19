DeKalb County’s Heartwarming Tradition Returns: Seventh annual Father-Daughter Dance set for June

The stage is set for the seventh annual Father-Daughter Dance in DeKalb County. This cherished event, encouraging heartwarming connections, is scheduled to take place on June 11 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts and Community Center on Rainbow Drive, Decatur.

Geared towards attendees of all ages, the dance offers an opportunity for fathers and daughters to bond over a day filled with music, refreshments, and, of course, dancing.

Registration is currently open and will close on June 9.

Participants can sign up for the event at a cost of $15 per couple, with an additional $5 applicable for every extra child.

Interested parties can either visit a local recreation center to register or opt for the online registration process available on the DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs website.