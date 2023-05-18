Duluth’s Moneypenny Celebrates the Coronation in Style in Honor of Its UK Roots

Coronation fever crossed the pond to Atlanta’s own Moneypenny, a company headquartered in Wrexham, Wales. The leading communications company that answers outsourced calls and live chats for businesses, held a special celebration to mark the Coronation of King Charles III.

A magnificent tea party was held, complete with sandwiches, crisps, popcorn, sticky sausages, sausage rolls, cakes, scones (the list goes on!), and the offices were beautifully decorated in red, white, blue, and bunting. Employees sported patriotic outfits, including union jacks, crowns, and proper party hats.

Across the pond, Moneypenny’s UK headquarters, also joined in the fun, with its own Coronation party. Wendy Swash, Moneypenny’s Chief Operating Officer commented: “We’ve always had a special place in our hearts for King Charles III. Not only was he a fantastic ambassador for Wales in his role as HRH The Prince of Wales, but he also opened our offices in 2017.”