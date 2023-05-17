Georgia’s Stormy Weather Forecast: What we know



The Gist: Residents across North and Central Georgia should brace for potentially hazardous weather conditions, as there’s a risk of strong storms and even isolated severe thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight.

Frequent lightning, high-velocity wind gusts and periods of heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding in the strongest storms.

What’s Brewing?: The weather patterns in North and Central Georgia are preparing for a turbulent dance, with the forecast indicating a possible run-in with strong storms this evening. In certain areas, the intensity may ramp up to an isolated severe thunderstorm.

A cocktail of frequent lightning, intense wind gusts, and periods of heavy downpour is expected, increasing the possibility of localized flooding.

What To Know:

The forecast predicts scattered showers and storms from Thursday through Tuesday.

While isolated severe storms are possible, the threat of widespread severe weather remains low.T

Why It Matters:

Such volatile weather conditions could disrupt everyday life and pose significant safety risks. Areas prone to flooding might experience property damage and hazardous road conditions, affecting travel and daily routines. Residents are urged to stay informed about the changing weather conditions, prepare for potential power outages, and take necessary precautions to safeguard their homes and families.

What’s Next?: As we move towards the weekend, the weather is set to continue its unpredictable dance, with scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms on the forecast each day from Thursday through Tuesday.

While the threat of isolated severe storms persists, widespread severe weather is unlikely at this time. However, vigilance is key, and residents should monitor local weather updates and prepare accordingly.