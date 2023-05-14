350+ of the Most Popular Baby Name Ideas for 2023—Plus, 4 Baby Naming Trends To Follow

Choosing your baby’s name is a big decision, which is why staying on top of baby-naming trends for 2023 and trending names can help you pick just the right name for your newborn.

To help you figure out what the most popular baby names are for 2023, we compiled lists from three of the top baby-naming authorities out there: Nameberry, SSA and BabyCenter.

Whether you’re pregnant with a baby girl or expecting a baby boy, searching this big list of the most popular baby girl names and boy names and the most common baby names can help you find (and finally decide on!) the perfect moniker for your newest addition.

Based on decades worth of their combined data, these are the key baby-naming trends for boys and girls that we’re predicting to see throughout 2023.

The 300 Baby Names Predicted to be Popular in 2023

Beyond these specific baby-naming trends we’re seeing, here’s a big list of 300 of the top baby boy and girl names that are predicted to be most popular.

Here are 150 popular baby name ideas for boys in 2023, according to the SSA:

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Oliver

4. Elijah

5. Lucas

6. Levi

7. Mason

8. Asher

9. James

10. Ethan

11. Mateo

12. Leo

13. Jack

14. Benjamin

15. Aiden

16. Logan

17. Grayson

18. Jackson

19. Henry

20. Wyatt

21. Sebastian

22. Carter

23. Daniel

24. William

25. Alexander

26. Ezra

27. Owen

28. Michael

29. Muhammad

30. Julian

31. Hudson

32. Luke

33. Samuel

34. Jacob

35. Lincoln

36. Gabriel

37. Jaden

38. Luca

39. Maverick

40. David

41. Josiah

42. Elias

43. Jaxon

44. Kai

45. Anthony

46. Isaiah

47. Eli

48. John

49. Joseph

50. Matthew

51. Ezekiel

52. Adam

53. Caleb

54. Isaac

55. Theodore

56. Nathan

57. Theo

58. Thomas

59. Nolan

60. Waylon

61. Ryan

62. Easton

63. Roman

64. Adrian

65. Miles

66. Greyson

67. Cameron

68. Colton

69. Landon

70. Santiago

71. Andrew

72. Hunter

73. Jameson

74. Joshua

75. Jace

76. Cooper

77. Dylan

78. Jeremiah

79. Kingston

80. Xavier

81. Christian

82. Christopher

83. Kayden

84. Charlie

85. Aaron

86. Jaxson

87. Silas

88. Ryder

89. Austin

90. Dominic

91. Amir

92. Carson

93. Jordan

94. Weston

95. Micah

96. Rowan

97. Beau

98. Declan

99. Everett

100. Alex

101.Bennett

102. Declan

103. Waylon

104. Weston

105. Evan

106. Emmett

107.Micah

108. Ryder

109. Beau

110. Damian

111.Brayden

112. Gael

113. Rowan

114. Harrison

115. Bryson

116. Sawyer

117. Amir

118. Kingston

119. Jason

120. Giovanni

121. Vincent

122. Ayden

123. Chase

124. Myles

125. Diego

126. Nathaniel

127. Legend

128. Jonah

129. River

130. Tyler

131. Cole

132. Braxton

133. George

134. Milo

135. Zachary

136. Ashton

137. Luis

138. Jasper

139. Kaiden

140. Adriel

141.. Gavin

142. Bentley

143. Calvin

144. Zion

145. Juan

146. Maxwell

147. Max

148. Ryker

149. Carlos

150. Emmanuel

Here are 150 popular baby name ideas for girls in 2023, according to the SSA

1. Olivia

2. Emma

3. Amelia

4. Ava

5. Sophia

6. Charlotte

7. Isabella

8. Mia

9. Luna

10. Harper

11. Gianna

12. Evelyn

13. Aria

14. Ella

15. Ellie

16. Mila

17. Layla

18. Avery

19. Camila

20. Lily

21. Scarlett

22. Sofia

23. Nova

24. Aurora

25. Chloe

26. Riley

27. Nora

28. Hazel

29. Abigail

30. Rylee

31. Penelope

32. Elena

33. Zoey

34. Isla

35. Elanor

36. Elizabeth

37. Madison

38. Willow

39. Emilia

40. Violet

41. Emily

42. Eliana

43. Stella

44. Maya

45. Paisley

46. Everly

47. Addison

48. Ryleigh

49. Ivy

50. Grace

51. Hannah

52. Bella

53. Naomi

54. Zoe

55. Aaliyah

56. Kinsley

57. Lucy

58. Delilah

59. Skylar

60. Leilani

61. Ayla

62. Victoria

63. Alice

64. Aubrey

65. Savannah

66. Serenity

67. Autumn

68. Leah

69. Sophie

70. Natalie

71. Athena

72. Lillian

73. Hailey

74. Audrey

75. Eva

76. Everleigh

77. Kennedy

78. Maria

79. Natalia

80. Nevaeh

81. Brooklyn

82. Raelynn

83. Arya

84. Ariana

85. Madelyn

86. Claire

87. Valentina

88. Sadie

89. Gabriella

90. Ruby

91. Anna

92. Iris

93. Charlie

94. Brielle

95. Emery

96. Melody

97. Amara

98. Piper

99. Quinn

100. Jade

101. Vivian

102. Rylee

103. Clara

104. Raelynn

105. Melanie

106. Melody

107. Julia

108. Athena

109. Maria

110. Liliana

111. Hadleey

112. Arya

113. Rose

114. Reagan

115. Eliza

116. Adalynn

117. Kaylee

118. Lyla

119. Mackenzie

120. Alaia

121. Isabelle

122. Charlie

123. Arianna

124. Mary

125. Remi

126. Margaret

127. Iris

128. Parker

129. Ximena

130. Eden

131. Ayla

132. Kylie

133. Elliana

134. Josie

135. Katherine

136. Faith

137. Alexandria

138. Eloise

139. Adalyn

140. Amaya

141. Jasmine

142. Amara

143. Daisy

144. Reese

145. Valerie

146. Brianna

147. Cecilia

148. Andrea

149. Summer

150. Valeria

Old-Fashioned Baby Names Are Trending for 2023

What’s old is new again, and old-fashioned baby names are on the rise—a trend that’s continued for the last couple of years. These traditional baby boy and girl names are inspired by generations past:

For Girls

Charlotte

Amelia

Abigail

Elizabeth

Eleanor

For Boys

Oliver

William

Henry

Lucas

Theodore

Gender-Neutral & Unisex Baby Names Are on the Rise for 2023

Unisex baby names were popular picks for 2022, and that trend continues for 2023—making a gender-neutral baby name an excellent pick for baby boys and girls born this year. Here are some of the most popular picks:

For Girls & Boys

Riley

Paisley

Brooklyn

Skylar

Kennedy

Quinn

Peyton

Hadley

Reagan

Parker

Nature-Inspired Baby Names Are Popular in 2023

From girl names inspired by the seasons to boy names inspired by animals and everything in between, giving your baby a monicker inspired by the natural world will be a totally trendy choice for 2023—and these name ideas are some of the most popular:

For Girls

Luna

Lily

Aurora

Violet

Nova

For Boys

Hunter

Brooks

River

Cole

August

Biblical Baby Names Are Trending for 2023

If you’re thinking of giving your newborn a name pulled straight from the pages of the Bible, you’re right on trend! Biblical names like these, from names of prophets to names of angels, are on the rise for 2023:

For Girls

Naomi

Hannah

Leah

Mary

Eden

For Boys

Benjamin

Levi

Samuel

Matthew

Luke

If you’re looking for the trendiest names that start with a specific letter of the alphabet, these A-Z of baby name lists from BabyCenter can help. You’ll see many of the above themes repeated here, but these 26 boy and girl names for each letter are moving the chart most quickly.

Trendy A-Z Boy Baby Names for 2023

1. Aziel

2. Bryant

3. Cal

4. Dior

5. Emir

6. Ford

7. Gianni

8. Harlan

9. Ira

10. Jaxton

11. Kylo

12. Ledger

13. Marcellus

14. Niklaus

15. Ocean

16. Porter

17. Quentin

18. Rio

19. Saint

20. Truett

21. Umer

22. Valentin

23. Watson

24. Xander

25. Yousef

26. Zyair

Trendy A-Z Girl Baby Names for 2023

1. Avayah

2. Berkley

3. Capri

4. Denisse

5. Elora

6. Florence

7. Giavanna

8. Haisley

9. Ila

10. Jianna

11. Khalani

12. Leilany

13. Murphy

14. Novah

15. Oaklynn

16. Palmer

17. Queen

18. Rosalia

19. Shay

20. Tinsley

21. Una

22. Vada

23. Wrenley

24. Xiomara

25. Yara

26. Zhuri

1. Ash & Aspen

2. Elsie & Abigail

3. Drew & Dallas

4. Lane & Lakyn

5. Reagan & Riley

Twin Boy Baby Names

1. Evan & Ryan

2. John & Paul

3. Harvey & Bennett

4. Alexander & Nicholas

5. Benjamin & William

Most Popular Baby Names of 2022

The Social Security Administration released a list of the most popular baby names for both boys and girls throughout 2022.

Most Popular Girl Names in 2022

1. Olivia

2. Emma

3. Charlotte

4. Amelia

5. Sophia

6. Isabella

7. Ava

8. Mia

9. Evelyn

10. Luna

Most Popular Boy Names in 2022

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Oliver

4. James

5. Elijah

6. William

7. Henry

8. Lucas

9. Benjamin

10. Theodore

Fastest Rising Baby Names from 2022

The Social Security Administration released the following names as the fastest-rising names from 2022.

Fastest Rising Girl Names from 2022

1. Wrenlee

2. Neriah

3. Arlet

4. Georgina

5. Amiri

Fastest Rising Boy Names from 2022

1. Dutton

2. Kayce

3. Chosen

4. Khaza

5. Eithan

Craving even more inspiration? Here are 50 celebrity-inspired baby names!