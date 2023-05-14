350+ of the Most Popular Baby Name Ideas for 2023—Plus, 4 Baby Naming Trends To Follow

Choosing your baby’s name is a big decision, which is why staying on top of baby-naming trends for 2023 and trending names can help you pick just the right name for your newborn.
To help you figure out what the most popular baby names are for 2023, we compiled lists from three of the top baby-naming authorities out there: Nameberry, SSA and BabyCenter.
Whether you’re pregnant with a baby girl or expecting a baby boy, searching this big list of the most popular baby girl names and boy names and the most common baby names can help you find (and finally decide on!) the perfect moniker for your newest addition.
Based on decades worth of their combined data, these are the key baby-naming trends for boys and girls that we’re predicting to see throughout 2023.
The 300 Baby Names Predicted to be Popular in 2023
Beyond these specific baby-naming trends we’re seeing, here’s a big list of 300 of the top baby boy and girl names that are predicted to be most popular.
Here are 150 popular baby name ideas for boys in 2023, according to the SSA:
1. Liam
2. Noah
3. Oliver
4. Elijah
5. Lucas
6. Levi
7. Mason
8. Asher
9. James
10. Ethan
11. Mateo
12. Leo
13. Jack
14. Benjamin
15. Aiden
16. Logan
17. Grayson
18. Jackson
19. Henry
20. Wyatt
21. Sebastian
22. Carter
23. Daniel
24. William
25. Alexander
26. Ezra
27. Owen
28. Michael
29. Muhammad
30. Julian
31. Hudson
32. Luke
33. Samuel
34. Jacob
35. Lincoln
36. Gabriel
37. Jaden
38. Luca
39. Maverick
40. David
41. Josiah
42. Elias
43. Jaxon
44. Kai
45. Anthony
46. Isaiah
47. Eli
48. John
49. Joseph
50. Matthew
51. Ezekiel
52. Adam
53. Caleb
54. Isaac
55. Theodore
56. Nathan
57. Theo
58. Thomas
59. Nolan
60. Waylon
61. Ryan
62. Easton
63. Roman
64. Adrian
65. Miles
66. Greyson
67. Cameron
68. Colton
69. Landon
70. Santiago
71. Andrew
72. Hunter
73. Jameson
74. Joshua
75. Jace
76. Cooper
77. Dylan
78. Jeremiah
79. Kingston
80. Xavier
81. Christian
82. Christopher
83. Kayden
84. Charlie
85. Aaron
86. Jaxson
87. Silas
88. Ryder
89. Austin
90. Dominic
91. Amir
92. Carson
93. Jordan
94. Weston
95. Micah
96. Rowan
97. Beau
98. Declan
99. Everett
100. Alex
101.Bennett
102. Declan
103. Waylon
104. Weston
105. Evan
106. Emmett
107.Micah
108. Ryder
109. Beau
110. Damian
111.Brayden
112. Gael
113. Rowan
114. Harrison
115. Bryson
116. Sawyer
117. Amir
118. Kingston
119. Jason
120. Giovanni
121. Vincent
122. Ayden
123. Chase
124. Myles
125. Diego
126. Nathaniel
127. Legend
128. Jonah
129. River
130. Tyler
131. Cole
132. Braxton
133. George
134. Milo
135. Zachary
136. Ashton
137. Luis
138. Jasper
139. Kaiden
140. Adriel
141.. Gavin
142. Bentley
143. Calvin
144. Zion
145. Juan
146. Maxwell
147. Max
148. Ryker
149. Carlos
150. Emmanuel
Here are 150 popular baby name ideas for girls in 2023, according to the SSA
1. Olivia
2. Emma
3. Amelia
4. Ava
5. Sophia
6. Charlotte
7. Isabella
8. Mia
9. Luna
10. Harper
11. Gianna
12. Evelyn
13. Aria
14. Ella
15. Ellie
16. Mila
17. Layla
18. Avery
19. Camila
20. Lily
21. Scarlett
22. Sofia
23. Nova
24. Aurora
25. Chloe
26. Riley
27. Nora
28. Hazel
29. Abigail
30. Rylee
31. Penelope
32. Elena
33. Zoey
34. Isla
35. Elanor
36. Elizabeth
37. Madison
38. Willow
39. Emilia
40. Violet
41. Emily
42. Eliana
43. Stella
44. Maya
45. Paisley
46. Everly
47. Addison
48. Ryleigh
49. Ivy
50. Grace
51. Hannah
52. Bella
53. Naomi
54. Zoe
55. Aaliyah
56. Kinsley
57. Lucy
58. Delilah
59. Skylar
60. Leilani
61. Ayla
62. Victoria
63. Alice
64. Aubrey
65. Savannah
66. Serenity
67. Autumn
68. Leah
69. Sophie
70. Natalie
71. Athena
72. Lillian
73. Hailey
74. Audrey
75. Eva
76. Everleigh
77. Kennedy
78. Maria
79. Natalia
80. Nevaeh
81. Brooklyn
82. Raelynn
83. Arya
84. Ariana
85. Madelyn
86. Claire
87. Valentina
88. Sadie
89. Gabriella
90. Ruby
91. Anna
92. Iris
93. Charlie
94. Brielle
95. Emery
96. Melody
97. Amara
98. Piper
99. Quinn
100. Jade
101. Vivian
102. Rylee
103. Clara
104. Raelynn
105. Melanie
106. Melody
107. Julia
108. Athena
109. Maria
110. Liliana
111. Hadleey
112. Arya
113. Rose
114. Reagan
115. Eliza
116. Adalynn
117. Kaylee
118. Lyla
119. Mackenzie
120. Alaia
121. Isabelle
122. Charlie
123. Arianna
124. Mary
125. Remi
126. Margaret
127. Iris
128. Parker
129. Ximena
130. Eden
131. Ayla
132. Kylie
133. Elliana
134. Josie
135. Katherine
136. Faith
137. Alexandria
138. Eloise
139. Adalyn
140. Amaya
141. Jasmine
142. Amara
143. Daisy
144. Reese
145. Valerie
146. Brianna
147. Cecilia
148. Andrea
149. Summer
150. Valeria
Old-Fashioned Baby Names Are Trending for 2023
What’s old is new again, and old-fashioned baby names are on the rise—a trend that’s continued for the last couple of years. These traditional baby boy and girl names are inspired by generations past:
For Girls
- Charlotte
- Amelia
- Abigail
- Elizabeth
- Eleanor
For Boys
- Oliver
- William
- Henry
- Lucas
- Theodore
Gender-Neutral & Unisex Baby Names Are on the Rise for 2023
Unisex baby names were popular picks for 2022, and that trend continues for 2023—making a gender-neutral baby name an excellent pick for baby boys and girls born this year. Here are some of the most popular picks:
For Girls & Boys
- Riley
- Paisley
- Brooklyn
- Skylar
- Kennedy
- Quinn
- Peyton
- Hadley
- Reagan
- Parker
Nature-Inspired Baby Names Are Popular in 2023
From girl names inspired by the seasons to boy names inspired by animals and everything in between, giving your baby a monicker inspired by the natural world will be a totally trendy choice for 2023—and these name ideas are some of the most popular:
For Girls
- Luna
- Lily
- Aurora
- Violet
- Nova
For Boys
- Hunter
- Brooks
- River
- Cole
- August
Biblical Baby Names Are Trending for 2023
If you’re thinking of giving your newborn a name pulled straight from the pages of the Bible, you’re right on trend! Biblical names like these, from names of prophets to names of angels, are on the rise for 2023:
For Girls
- Naomi
- Hannah
- Leah
- Mary
- Eden
For Boys
- Benjamin
- Levi
- Samuel
- Matthew
- Luke
If you’re looking for the trendiest names that start with a specific letter of the alphabet, these A-Z of baby name lists from BabyCenter can help. You’ll see many of the above themes repeated here, but these 26 boy and girl names for each letter are moving the chart most quickly.
Trendy A-Z Boy Baby Names for 2023
1. Aziel
2. Bryant
3. Cal
4. Dior
5. Emir
6. Ford
7. Gianni
8. Harlan
9. Ira
10. Jaxton
11. Kylo
12. Ledger
13. Marcellus
14. Niklaus
15. Ocean
16. Porter
17. Quentin
18. Rio
19. Saint
20. Truett
21. Umer
22. Valentin
23. Watson
24. Xander
25. Yousef
26. Zyair
Trendy A-Z Girl Baby Names for 2023
1. Avayah
2. Berkley
3. Capri
4. Denisse
5. Elora
6. Florence
7. Giavanna
8. Haisley
9. Ila
10. Jianna
11. Khalani
12. Leilany
13. Murphy
14. Novah
15. Oaklynn
16. Palmer
17. Queen
18. Rosalia
19. Shay
20. Tinsley
21. Una
22. Vada
23. Wrenley
24. Xiomara
25. Yara
26. Zhuri
Twin Girl Baby Names
1. Ash & Aspen
2. Elsie & Abigail
3. Drew & Dallas
4. Lane & Lakyn
5. Reagan & Riley
Twin Boy Baby Names
1. Evan & Ryan
2. John & Paul
3. Harvey & Bennett
4. Alexander & Nicholas
5. Benjamin & William
Most Popular Baby Names of 2022
The Social Security Administration released a list of the most popular baby names for both boys and girls throughout 2022.
Most Popular Girl Names in 2022
1. Olivia
2. Emma
3. Charlotte
4. Amelia
5. Sophia
6. Isabella
7. Ava
8. Mia
9. Evelyn
10. Luna
Most Popular Boy Names in 2022
1. Liam
2. Noah
3. Oliver
4. James
5. Elijah
6. William
7. Henry
8. Lucas
9. Benjamin
10. Theodore
Fastest Rising Baby Names from 2022
The Social Security Administration released the following names as the fastest-rising names from 2022.
Fastest Rising Girl Names from 2022
1. Wrenlee
2. Neriah
3. Arlet
4. Georgina
5. Amiri
Fastest Rising Boy Names from 2022
1. Dutton
2. Kayce
3. Chosen
4. Khaza
5. Eithan
Craving even more inspiration? Here are 50 celebrity-inspired baby names!