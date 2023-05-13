A woman who was found dismembered at a Liberty County hunting club has been identified

The Gist: Mindi Mebane Kassotis, the previously unidentified woman whose dismembered remains were discovered on a hunting club property in Riceboro last year, has been identified, and the investigation has led to the arrest of her husband.

What Happened?: Mindi’s remains were found scattered across the hunting club land that traverses Liberty and McIntosh Counties on December 2, 2022. At the time of her death, Mindi and her husband, Nicholas James Kassotis, also known as Nicholas Killian James Stark, were living in Savannah. After nearly six months of painstaking investigation and DNA analysis, Mindi was positively identified. Following the identification, Nicholas was arrested on May 12, 2023, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

By The Numbers:

Mindi and Nicholas were both 40 at the time of her tragic death.

Almost six months passed from the discovery of Mindi’s remains to her identification and Nicholas’s arrest.

The investigation and arrest involved multiple agencies, including the FBI in Atlanta and Baltimore, U.S. Marshals Service East Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force-Lancaster Office, Lancaster Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Why It Matters: The breakthrough in this case underscores the significance of genealogy DNA in crime-solving. The FBI utilized this cutting-edge technology to build a family tree and compare DNA samples, leading to the identification of Mindi and the arrest of her husband. This method has been instrumental in solving numerous cold cases, marking a potential turning point in crime investigations.

What’s Next?: Nicholas Kassotis is currently held at the Lancaster County Prison, facing multiple charges including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, and removal of body parts from the scene of death or dismemberment. He awaits extradition to Georgia.

NOTE: Authorities are urging the public to share any additional information regarding this case. Tips can be submitted to the GBI Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121 or the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 912-876-4555. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.