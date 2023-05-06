75 Kentucky Derby Instagram Captions for Your Race Day Pics

Even though the Kentucky Derby race is short, there is a full day of activities and other races to enjoy. The gate opens at 9:00 a.m. ET and the Kentucky Derby race actually starts at 6:57 p.m. ET. In between, there will be other races, a museum to explore, parties and more. All of that activity means there will be plenty of photo opportunities as well. And, you will definitely want to get some shots of all the fashion that you will see—from big colorful hats to preppy bowties, the whole outfit will be a display that you don’t see every day. As you share your special photos, you will want to also include some complementary Kentucky Derby Instagram captions that best describe your memories.

There is a reason that the Kentucky Derby is dubbed “the most exciting two minutes in sports.” All that build-up and anticipation throughout the day makes the race all the more exciting. If you plan on attending the race at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 6, or even if you’re just attending (or throwing) a watch party at home, you will want to preserve all of your race day memories with photos. Don’t worry about trying to come up with some clever captions when sharing them on Instagram either—we’ve done the work for you.

Here are 75 fun Kentucky Derby captions that you can browse through and choose from.

Best Kentucky Derby Instagram Captions

1. Off to the races!

2. I’m here for the fashion.

3. I had a couple of minutes so I watched the Kentucky Derby race.

4. Got mint julep?

5. This is the most exciting two minutes in sports!

6. I’m betting on the longshot.

7. Saddle up those horses!

8. I almost didn’t see you under that hat!

9. Dressed to the hilts and feeling like royalty.

10. There is nothing more inspiring than a thoroughbred racehorse.

11. You know you’ve made it when you can watch the Kentucky Derby from Millionaires Row.

12. Let the race begin!

13. It’s over already?

14. Heading for the finish line!

15. It’s a beautiful day for a race.

16. It’s raining. Now I know why everyone wears a hat.

17. That’s a nice looking fillie.

18. The build-up to the race is the best part.

19. After three bourbons, I fell asleep and missed the race.

20. I should have bet higher.

21. Julep season!

22. We’ve been partying for two whole weeks for this two-minute race.

23. The horses aren’t the only ones competing.

24. To stay focused, you sometimes need blinders like the horses.

25. It’s hard to choose a horse amongst this fine group of thoroughbreds.

Creative Horse Race Captions

26. Just jockeying for position amongst all of the hats.

27. Does this hat make my head look big?

28. I came for the mint juleps.

29. That is one hot-blooded thoroughbred!

30. The Kentucky Derby is like Christmas. So much build up and then it’s over in a flash.

31. You can learn a lot by watching the perseverance of a horse.

32. And they’re off!

33. That horse loves winning as much as I do!

34. I now know why engines are rated by horsepower.

35. What are the odds?

36. They run for the roses but do they appreciate them?

37. This horse could be the next Triple Crown winner.

38. We are dressed Derby style but are watching the race on t.v.

39. Churchill Downs is a mighty impressive racetrack.

40. The Twin Spires put a nice cap on Churchill Downs.

41. Had to be fast to capture these race photos.

42. I’d rather be riding a horse.

43. We’re off and running to the races!

44. A nice group shot from the starting gate.

45. The only thing better than watching a race is being a part of it.

46. There appears to be a strong bond between the jockey and his horse.

47. I love the thrill of the race.

48. Witnessing some heart-stopping moments.

49. The energy at the track is contagious.

50. The race may be short but the memories will last forever.

Funny Kentucky Derby Captions

51. Talk Derby to me.

52. My hat just took off like a parachute.

53. I know he’s a longshot but his coat is so pretty.

54. The seats need to be bigger when you are surrounded by hats.

55. Had one too many mint juleps.

56. I sneezed and missed half of the race.

57. Getting down and derby.

58. I like my mint juleps without the mint, sugar or water.

59. I would appreciate that garland of roses more than the horse does.

60. Doesn’t my visor count for a hat?

61. I thought I would be easier to find in this bright pink hat.

62. My horse is faster than your horse!

63. You can’t keep a good horse down.

64. There’s not much room between the starting gate and the finish line.

65. That horse looks thirsty but I know you can only lead a horse to water and can’t make him drink.

66. Hey, neighhhhbors.

67. I won’t have to brush my teeth for a week after all of these fresh minty juleps.

68. Because I couldn’t ask the horse to stop and pose…

69. What’s not to love about a beautiful horse?

70. I’m chomping at the bit to get home and put on sweats.

71. Your horse might be fast but mine is faster.

72. It’s all about the hat!

73. This must have been the hottest day ever for a race!

74. So many bowties!

75. Just me and all of my souvenir drink glasses!

