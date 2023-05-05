22 Cinco de Mayo Food and Drink Must-Haves

Casamigos

Casamigos partnered with TheBar.Com to curate a limited-edition cocktail kit just in time for your Cinco de Mayo celebrations. The kit comes with a bottle of Casamigos, fresh ingredients batched together for easy pouring, a jigger for measuring out your cocktails and four shot glasses—aka the ultimate party in a box, perfect for celebrating or gifting!

Sur La Table

Soft, warm tortillas are the key to delicious tacos and fajitas—and this cloth warmer will keep them hot for up to an hour. Just tuck the tortillas inside and pop them in the microwave for 45 seconds. The warmer stays cool to the touch while retaining heat inside, and its vibrant design makes it a fun addition to Cinco de Mayo meals.

Delicious, flame-roasted chiles from New Mexico are turned into a gluten-free salsa-sauce that’s a must for dipping chips, or as a topping on your favorite recipes like enchiladas and quesadillas.

Dulce Vida Tequila

Made with real fruit, Dulce Vida infusions are handcrafted from 100% blue agave, then infused and uniquely blended for Cinco de Mayo-worthy flavors like Real Pineapple Jalapeño Tequila, Lime Tequila and Grapefruit Tequila. Enjoy as a shot, on the rocks or simply add sparkling water for a refreshing cocktail you don’t need a bunch of different ingredients to make.

Not sure how to make churros from scratch? You can whip up a batch with this easy mix and serve crunchy, chewy churros with cinnamon and sugar or drizzled with dulce de leche.

Cuisinart

The Cuisinart Taco Grilling Rack is the perfect way to fire up a fiesta at your grill. Fire up your meats on the grill then drop the rack on for assembly and melting. Simply fill the slots with your favorite tortilla, load it with toppings, drop the lid and let them melt for a minute and you’ll have toasty, melted tacos ready to serve.

These better-for-you frozen taco pizza bites (that resemble mini empanadas) are a nostalgic throwback that’s reminiscent of Taco Bell’s fan-favorite Mexican Pizza! Made with homemade taco sauce, Mexican spices, organic ground pork and a gluten-free cassava crust, Snow Days’ bites come out crisp and piping hot in less than 4 minutes in the air fryer. Even Scarlett Johansson is an investor—they’re that good.

Don’t feel like making margaritas for a crowd on Cinco de Mayo? Meet the Lovely Rita: a canned sparkling cocktail by QNSY that will solve your ready-to-drink needs. This Mexican stunner is made with real fruit juice, pure cane sugar and natural flavors, has 5% ABV and feels guilt-free!

This DIY taco kit from Food Network star Aarón Sánchez contains everything you need to make 20 tacos, topped with salsa roja, pico de gallo, and pickled jalapeño and onion! Just choose your favorite proteins and tortilla style.

These Grilled Chicken Fajita Strips are already prepared and perfectly seasoned to make a chicken bowl or burrito delicious and ready in just three minutes!

Handmade in Texas, these gourmet pork tamales are flavored with the freshest ingredients — onions, jalapenos and garlic — perfect for a small family dinner or a celebratory gathering. Your order is shipped in a boil-in-bag to make it ultra easy!

When you want to host a gathering with fresh tortillas or other authentic Mexican flavors, pick up a bag of Maseca. This authentic instant corn flour makes it super easy for the person who wants to make their own fresh corn tortillas, sopes or tamales for friends and loved ones.

Casa Noble Blanco Tequila is a Mexican tequila made with dedication to quality and sustainability, using only the finest ingredients—including 100% CCOF Certified Organic blue agave grown in the rich, volcanic soil of Jalisco. Make sure your Cinco de Mayo bar cart is well stocked this year.

Popular brands and different treats and snack specific to Mexico will help liven up a Cinco de Mayo party for kids and adults. Spicy and sweet, savory and sour, you’ll find something for everyone in this assortment.

Corn tortillas are the cornerstone of many Mexican recipes or to scoop up many deliciouse Mexican foods. These chips are blue because they are made with organic blue corn! This bag is both gluten free and Kosher.

This semi-soft cheese is mild in flavor and perfect for melting on your favorite dinners, appetizers and soups. This buttery tasting cheese is gluten free and artificial hormone free.

A Mexican original, this mild salsa is great as an appetizer to dip with blue chips or to enjoy as a topping on eggs, burritos and chicken.

Crunchy taco cups filled with seasoned ground beef, salsa and a blend of four cheeses all wrapped into the flour tortilla cup. Shipped frozen, simply bake these tantalizing finger foods and you can share them at a gathering or for taco night at your house.

A seasoning powder referred to most often as Tajin, consists of ground chile peppers, sea salt and dehydrated lime juice. This popular Mexican seasoning is delicious sprinkled over fresh seasonal produce or on the rim of a michelada.

Fresh flavor added to your ground beef or chicken tacos is easy with this quick packet of skillet sauce. You’ll love that it boasts mild red chile and cumin spices that will make your tacos flavorful!

Order a dozen 8″ pre-cooked flour tortillas to make a Mexican meal good for the whole family. They are always fresh and take tacos, burritos and chimichangas really great!

With a creamy texture and made with milk, this dulce de leche is made with pure cane sugar. It’s shelf stable and a perfect addition to cheesecake, churros and waffles.