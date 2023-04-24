Tucker Carlson Parts Ways with Fox News

Fox News had just settled a lawsuit worth $787.5 million for election lies last week.

Fox News and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways, the network announced on Monday.

Carlson was known for his famous right-wing rhetoric as the host of the top rated ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ which aired on 8pm ET.

“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” the announcement read.

The statement also read that Carlson’s last show was Friday, April 21.

This announcement comes on the heels of a defamation lawsuit between Fox and Dominion Voting Systems where the news outlet took a $787.5 million settlement due to the dissemination of lies regarding the 2020 elections.