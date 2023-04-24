Georgia politician charged with kidnapping

The News: Former Columbus mayoral candidate Zephaniah Dwayne Baker was arrested on multiple charges, including kidnapping and aggravated assault Saturday morning.

What Happened?: Baker, wanted by Cobb County Sheriff’s Office for several felonies and misdemeanors, was apprehended at 12:45 a.m. as authorities executed a search warrant. The arrest was the result of collaborative efforts by the FBI, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Cobb County Police Department, Russell County Sheriff’s Office, and Phenix City Police Department.

By The Numbers:

5 charges against Baker: 3 felonies: kidnapping, aggravated assault disfigure, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime 2 misdemeanors: battery under the Family Violence Act and third-degree cruelty to children



Political Career: Baker has run for mayor of Columbus three times since 2010.

What’s Next?: Baker is currently in Muscogee County Jail and awaits transportation back to Cobb County, where he will face charges related to the outstanding warrants.

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.