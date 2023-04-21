MARTA to Offer Uber, Lyft Rides to Impacted Route 183 Customers Amid Service Suspension

ATLANTA – As a response to the recent cancellation of the MARTA Bus Route 183 on Niskey Lake Road, the transit agency is set to offer Uber and Lyft trips to affected customers through its MARTAConnect Program starting Saturday, April 22.

The suspension of service on Niskey Lake Road north of Campbellton Road follows a safety investigation that determined the road was too narrow for buses to operate safely.

According to MARTA officials, In 2022, three bus collisions occurred along that stretch of road, and both customers and drivers reported other close calls. Additional concerns include parked vehicles, construction vehicles, and heavy traffic from Bunche Middle School.

Starting April 22 at 5:30 a.m., impacted customers can scan the QR code provided on signs at the Barge Road Park & Ride and at affected bus stops, as well as on notices delivered to their homes, to access MARTAConnect for trips to and from the Barge Road Park & Ride and the Niskey Lake Loop. The service will be available Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. until 12:30 a.m. and on weekends from 5:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m., with a limit of two trips per day.

MARTA has informed the City of Atlanta about the service suspension and recommended several options to accommodate safe passage of buses along Niskey Lake Road, such as widening the road right-of-way, providing pull-off areas, removing near curb signs or utility poles, installing flashing beacons, implementing one-way directional pairing with County Line Road, and restricting on-street parking for all vehicles.

Council member Marci Collier Overstreet, who has been urging MARTA officials to address the situation promptly, said, “This canceled bus route will have a significant impact on residents who rely on public transportation to get to work, school, and other important locations in our city.”

Overstreet called for a “swift resolution” and stressed the importance of a reliable public transportation system for the well-being of Atlanta’s citizens. She also urged MARTA to collaborate with the community to minimize the disruption caused by the cancellation of Bus Route 183.

