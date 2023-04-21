Here’s why Robb Pitts doesn’t want a new jail in Fulton County

An inmate at the Fulton County Jail was eaten alive by bed bugs earlier this mont, renewing calls for a new jail with better conditions for inmates.

One prominent voice who is not calling for a new jail is Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts, who remains opposed to the new jail. Pitts explained his position in a letter to his constituents. The letter is presented below in its entirety for you to read and decide your view.

I am writing this in response to the many questions posed to me on why I don’t support building a new jail in Fulton County.

We know the jail on Rice Street is severely overcrowded and in need of some renovations. It’s a troubling fact that no one disputes, and there is no need to belabor the disturbing events that have recently grabbed headlines.

But is building a $2.2 billion new jail that can house up to 4,000 inmates the only answer to the overcrowding crisis? Absolutely not. Building a new, very expensive jail is a band aid solution that will cost taxpayers dearly. Have we seriously bothered to investigate less costly options and the exact price tag they may carry?

Let’s begin with the key question: Why is the jail overcrowded in the first place?

I believe the answer is simple. Arrestees are not being indicted in a timely manner, judges are not processing cases in a timely manner and in some instances, police are arresting and jailing people for minor offenses.

Our system is broken and until our justice partners get their act together, the overcrowding will continue. Cases are so backlogged that many suspects languish in jail for days, weeks and even years. Everyone knows that processing those accused of crimes would free up much-needed jail space.

When the Fulton County Commission hired consultants to study the feasibility of a new jail, I predicted it was a foregone conclusion that they would find a new jail is the only solution to end the overcrowding problem. However, there are cheaper alternatives that Fulton County should have explored.

What are our options? To start:

Renovate the Rice Street Jail

Renovate the Union City Jail

Convert the Jefferson Street facility now housing the homeless into a jail

Effectively use the recently renovated Alpharetta Jail

Fully utilize the 700 beds now available to the County at the Atlanta City Detention Center (ACDC) and explore the option of acquiring the entire facility

Together, these facilities would likely ease overcrowding at a fraction of the cost of a new jail.

Many experts agree that when it comes to improving our criminal justice system, bigger is not necessarily better. In fact, the Council on Criminal Justice (CCJ), an independent criminal justice think tank, recently released 15 recommendations to address the pressing challenges faced by public safety and criminal justice systems nationwide. Not one of the agency’s proposals calls for larger jail facilities.

I believe that hiring more deputies can also alleviate many of the problems at the jail. The Board of Commissioners recently gave the Sheriff’s office $11 million to attract more deputies and provide 20 percent raises and overtime pay to current officers. I understand that to date, very little hiring progress has been made. Why is that?

Further, no one has developed – or even considered – an action plan to offer vital educational programs and activities to prevent our youth from turning to crime. Experts point out that spending money on the front end – when children are young – is a much better approach than waiting until crime has become a way of life for many. We can keep them out of the justice system.

I know that the overcrowding problem continues to worsen. I know that conditions at the jail are of concern. I know that I am at odds with the Fulton County Sheriff and my fellow Commissioners. But I also know that we have resources right under our nose to begin addressing the crisis.

There is a groundswell of support for a new jail and it will likely be built. However, I guarantee you that without sweeping changes in the justice system, it will be only a matter of time before cells fill up and the new facility is overcrowded.

Sadly, we will be back to square one and when that happens, I can only say… I told you so.”

-Robb Pitts

About Robb Pitts: Robb Pitts, a seasoned politician in Georgia, has dedicated years of service to the people of Fulton County and Atlanta. As a former Atlanta City Council president from 1997 to 2001 and a long-serving member of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners since 2002, including a tenure as its chairman, Pitts has been an influential figure in local politics. With a focus on public safety, economic development, and improving the quality of life for county residents, he remains committed to addressing the needs of the community and contributing to the growth and prosperity of the region.

More About Fulton County: According to the United States Census Bureau, Fulton County has a population of just over 1 million people and about 488,670 households. The median value of a home is $313,300 and the median rent is $1,205 per month. In terms of education, 92.6% of Fulton County residents are high school graduates and 52.9% have a college degree.