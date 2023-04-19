Georgia’s Obsession with 90s Fashion is All That and a Bag of Chips

In a recent study conducted by Boohoo, Georgia has been found to have a special affinity for the 1990s as its favorite fashion decade.

This research analyzed Google search data to determine the most popular fashion decades across the United States, and the results were intriguing. While Georgia, New York, and Illinois displayed the highest interest in 90s fashion, the 1980s emerged as the most searched-for fashion decade in a whopping 36 out of 50 states.

The 1980s, characterized by its distinctive style filled with exaggerated silhouettes and bright colors, has been the most searched-for fashion decade in states like California, Texas, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Even today, influences of the 80s can be seen in popular culture, with hit series like Stranger Things driving a renewed interest in the decade’s fashion.

However, Georgia isn’t alone in its adoration for the 1990s. This decade, known for its wide leg jeans, slip dresses, and bucket hats, has made a comeback in recent years. The iconic characters from the TV show Friends continue to inspire fashion choices, with their chokers, pleated skirts, and wispy bangs leaving a lasting impact.

As for other fashion decades, the 1970s and 2000s also ranked high in terms of searches, but neither managed to claim the top spot in any state. Y2K fashion, in particular, has made a strong comeback in recent years, with celebrities like Christina Aguilera, Destiny’s Child, and Paris Hilton donning styles reminiscent of this era.

Unfortunately for fans of the 1950s and 1960s, these two decades have been deemed the least popular in the U.S. based on search data. It seems that Twiggy’s A-line dresses and Grease’s poodle skirts won’t be making a runway appearance anytime soon.